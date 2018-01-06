Your Money This Week: Steps to manage your personal finances better; know the perils of cryptocurrency

The first week of 2018 saw both Sensex and Nifty close at their record highs. There are talks that the stock market could remain firm during the year and reach even higher levels. If these predictions come true, those invested in equities would be laughing all the way to the bank in 2018.

However, besides investing to make money, have you taken time out to organize your personal finances on a holistic basic, includes buying adequate insurance and planning for your retirement?

Chances are that many of us may not have given attention to long-term financial planning. If you have been one of those who are not savvy with your money, you should try to alter course and manage your finances better in 2018.

But what should you do to improve your personal finances? Read views of top financial advisors and experts who offer tips on how to manage money in the 2018 to create wealth and remain financially safe.

Also if you are routinely face a financial situation where you are left with no money at the end of the month with all your salary is spent with little savings, you need to carefully look at how you budget for the month.

You should ideally plan your expenditure in a manner that you have some saving that you can invest for your long-term financial security. Good household budgeting should have long-term goals in mind. Thus, your monthly budget should not only include your monthly EMIs but also your monthly SIP payments.

In this report, we give you some tips to plan your budget well enough to meet your financial goals.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ripple are gaining investor attention in India. However, these are speculative investment in unregulated digital currency that are being traded.

As 2017 was ending, the Government issued a warning against investing in cryptocurrency. The RBI had issued a similar advisory earlier to stay away from digital currency. If you are one of those interested you should know the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrency. Read this story to find out how your money might get stuck if there is a regulatory crackdown and closure of exchanges dealing with these digital currency.

Also read the perils of cryptocurrency to find out whether digital currency can have an impact on the currency market in India.

Another thing you need to be cautious about in the New Year is not to sink deep in debt beyond your ability to service. Among the loan offerings, one of the most high-priced loans are personal loans which are extended by lenders without any collateral. These are loans that are generally availed to meet an emergency financial needs or for some personal reasons and are good only if the amount you require is not very big and your monthly budget can easily fit in the added EMI expense.

However, there are situations in which you should not take recourse to personal loan offered to you. In this report we list out five such situations.

As you look for tax-saving options for the financial year, buying term life insurance would be one of the options. But choosing a term cover might become tricky when the insurer throws up multiple options to settle future claims.

In our story we bring to you details of how these options work and which one you should choose.

On the real estate front, those looking for affordable housing in 2018 might have a variety of option. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs has said the government is also working on creating a housing fund to augment funding that would push housing.

Also the government will seek an almost four-fold increase in budgets for its flagship programmes – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and Smart City Mission.