Planning to buy life insurance? Here are some good picks for 2018

The year 2018 is well on its way and investors may have already zeroed in on investment options that suit their needs and risk appetite. If you are looking at life insurance as an investment choice, term plans and unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) are most recommended plans. While term plans provide a large insurance cover, ULIPs offer the dual benefits of protection and returns.

Choosing an insurance product can be a difficult task. Manik Nangia- Director Marketing and Chief Digital Officer, Max Life Insurance told Moneycontrol that the first thing to do before buying an insurance plan is to calculate your human life value. It will let you know how much protection you will need. Also, add your income for the remaining working life including loans etc. “Check if the plan allows you to add riders to the accident and critical illness. Also, check if there is an option to receive the sum assured in a lump sum or in the form of an income stream. Finally, check the claims paid ratio of the insurer,” he said.

Term Insurance as a Protection Tool

If you are looking for an insurance product completely from the protection point of view, i.e., who wish to create a cover against the risk of death, taking a term plan is a best-suited option.

Santosh Agarwal- Head of Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com said low premiums, assured death benefit in case of demise and tax savings on premium render term plans as the most affordable and simple products that customers must buy to shield their nominees in case of an untimely demise. “Term Plans are best suited to safeguard your loved ones so that financial burden does not pass on to them, in case of any mishap,” Agarwal said.

Insurance Company Plan Name Maximum Coverage Available Maximum Policy Term Annual Premium (Inclusive of GST in Rs) HDFC Life Click2Protect 3D Plus- Life Option 75 Years 40 Years 12478 ICICI Prudential iProtect Smart 75 Years 40 Years 13860 Max Life Online Term Plan Plus 75 Years 40 Years 10148 PNB Met Life Mera Term Plan 99 Years 81 Years 10146

Agarwal picked the following term plans for 2018:

(The above picks are for male, non-smoker, living in a metro city, Sum Assured Rs. 1 crore with coverage up to 70 years)

ULIPs as an Investment Tool

If you are looking at insurance as an investment, you should consider buying a ULIP to create long-term wealth. ULIPs invest a portion in equities and give superior returns compared to many instruments when markets do well. If you have any long-term financial goal such as child education, marriage or your retirement planning, then new age ULIPs are a perfect financial tool to fulfil it. From being hailed as expensive products, ULIPs have come a long way.

Agarwal said that the low-cost ULIPs are inexpensive when compared with other investment tools. One can avail, maximum returns at a minimal cost if invested for a longer term. Basis past year performance, equity-linked ULIPs are expected to generate 12-15% of returns, if invested for at least 10 years or more. Moreover, there is a flexibility in ULIPs, a person can invest either in equity, debt or mix funds depending on his/her risk appetite.

Insurance Company

Plan Name

Best Fund Performance

Past Fund Performance Data











1 Year

3 Year

5 Year





Bajaj Allianz

Future Gain

Accelerator Mid-Cap Fund

45.4%

22.6%

23%





HDFC Life

Click2Invest

Opportunities Fund

39%

19.6%

19.6%





Edelweiss Tokio

Wealth Plus

Equity Top 250 Fund

35.6%

14.5%

19.1%





SBI Life Insurance

eWealth Insurance

Equity Fund

30.8%

11.8%

15.3%







Agarwal’s ULIP pick for are: