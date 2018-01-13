App
Jan 13, 2018

PF this week: Tips to build a diversified MF portfolio, NPS withdrawal norms

Experts advise investing in mutual funds only after understanding the schemes and their functioning in the light of one’s investment needs and risk appetite.

The buzzword is still SIP. And close to Rs 6,000 crore are getting invested per month each month. Though the fund managers are advising caution and moderation of expected returns in CY2018, individual investors are busy choosing the next best mutual fund scheme to invest their hard earned money. Experts advise investing in mutual funds only after understanding the schemes and their functioning in the light of one’s investment needs and risk appetite. Here are 10 mutual fund schemes one should consider investing into.

These may not be the top of the performance chart schemes. Rather they are expected to do well over a period of time by offering investors good risk adjusted returns. There are pitfalls of chasing the hottest thing on the street. If you have bought dynamic bond funds at the end of CY2016 looking at their returns then, you are in for a rude shock by end of CY2017. Here are the lessons that must not be ignored.

That makes a strong case to remain focused on the long term financial goals. Here are some tips to build a diversified mutual fund portfolio And do not fall prey to the common myths associated with mutual fund investing. If you are not keen to take the mutual fund route to investments and looking for some conservative options with assured returns, consider the newly launched RBI bond.

If you have been investing in National Pension Scheme and waiting for the clarity on the withdrawal norms, here is how much and how to withdraw from the NPS.

Being January, many salaried individuals are in a hurry to invest their money to save income tax. But don’t jump the gun and avoid these mistakes.  Instead make a more informed decision while investing to save income tax.

