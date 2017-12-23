App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Dec 23, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PF this week: Time to look back and align your portfolios for 2018

While the equities did well, the bitcoin surge hogged a lot of investors’ attention.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Investors will remember CY2017 for the booming stock markets and the spike in bitcoin prices. While bitcoin prices fell in last couple of days, it will be interesting to see how far Indian equities go. The bellwether index of India — CNX Nifty closed at 10493, after touching 10500 in intraday trade on Friday. Year-to-date returns for the index stand at 30 percent, marking it one of the better years in the past decade.

While the equities did well, the bitcoin surge hogged a lot of investors’ attention. There was a fear that cryptocurrencies will replace the investment demand for gold in alternative space. However, that may not be the case. Experts opine that the gold should come out unscathed. Rather, the gold should gain if the cryptocurrencies remain volatile as they recorded a 30 percent fall from its record high. To understand why gold should be preferred over these cryptocurrencies, read this story.

While you may have missed the bitcoin bus, Indian stock markets continue to offer a lot of investment opportunities. If you are worried about the high valuation stocks, you can use these tips to ensure that you do not take unnecessary risks with your capital while investing in stocks and equity mutual funds.

If you are a believer in asset allocation and have been allocating a small proportion of your investment to gold, you are staring at a very low return in comparison to stocks. Over last one year, gold funds gave only 2 percent returns. But do not lose heart, gold may soon see better times. If you want to know how gold is expected to fare in CY2018, do click here.

related news

While the markets continue their journey, many of us are keen to pursue holiday plans. If you are one of them, do not forget to buy travel insurance. Here is how you should choose the right insurance cover for yourself and your family.  If you are planning to buy some dream budget or want to arrange funds for your vacation next year, here are some tips that may be of help.

tags #Planning

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.