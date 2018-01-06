App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Jan 05, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra AMC launches new mid-cap scheme Mahindra Unnati Emerging Business Yojna

The Indian mutual fund industry’s AUM is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 lakh crore in the next 10 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Foraying into the mutual fund business, Mahindra Asset Management company is launching a new fund offer (NFO) with its mid-cap scheme Mahindra Unnnati Emerging Business Yojna. The NFO will open for subscription on January 8 and will get close on January 22. The scheme will re-open from February this year.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO, Mahindra AMC told Moneycontrol that this new mid cap scheme will have 65% of the investment will be made in mid-cap emerging companies and the remaining 35% into a mix of large-cap and small-cap emerging companies. The benchmark of the scheme will be BSE mid-cap. Also, the stock pick will be done majorly from the emerging companies which are growing into specific businesses only. Bishnoi expects the scheme to generate market-beating returns in coming 4 to 5 year.

Mahindra AMC, which already started operations in July 2016, is now aiming to become the largest investment house for semi-urban and rural areas in the next 10 years. The company has set up 50 AMC offices across the country. However, facilitating business driven from the rural and semi-urban sector will be their major focus. The penetration in rural areas will initially be headed through Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (M&MFSL) centres.

"People in the rural area have money. However, they earn seasonally and generate good revenue mostly in lump-sum only. Because of lack of awareness they do not know how and where to invest their money," Bishnoi added.

related news

Further, senior officials of Mahindra AMC said that Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 lakh crore in the next 10 years which at present, is having an asset base of Rs 22.73 lakh crore. Also, the government is focusing on several reforms.

tags #Mutual Funds

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.