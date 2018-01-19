Budget 2018: Will provide tax sops for life, health insurance and pension plans?

Will the coming Union Budget offer sops for you to buy more insurance cover? At least, the insurance industry is ready with its wish list which includes the call for providing for more tax incentive for insurance investment and exemption of insurance policies from GST.

Sanjiv Bajaj, VC & MD, Bajaj Capital said that earlier life insurance which is a necessity for families for social security had a clear & defined almost exclusive space in Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. “Now with so many more products added to this section, the importance and need for life insurance as a must for each family is going down,” said Bajaj.

Considering the low insurance penetration and inadequate life cover for the population, providing exclusive tax benefits for term insurance would help with creating a pull towards this product that in turn would help build a stronger social security net for Indians, industry experts feel. Yashish Dahiya- Co-Founder and CEO, Policybazaar.com pointed out that only 8% of the population was covered by any form of insurance including term, health and ULIPs and the percentage of pure protection led insurance is abysmally low. “There is an ardent need to revisit the insurance sector in the forthcoming Union Budget 2018. Indians must have benefits of social security like people of other countries that are already covered under various state-sponsored social security schemes,” he said.

Vinay Taluja EVP and Head, Cross Sell Landmark Insurance Brokers, said that though Pradhan Mantra Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana tried to address this larger issue but the coverage amount is too small to provide adequate protection to an average household with around 5 lacs annual income. “Moreover, a nation with over 130 crore population with around 40% working force, only 3.11 crore Indians were covered under this scheme as of May 2017. Hence the need to promote individual life insurance in the form of term insurance is very much there,” he said.

Here are some of the major Budget expectation from insurance sector:

Tax sops: Income tax benefit continues to be at the top expectation for the sector. “In an overcrowded 80C limit of Rs 1.5 Lakh, life insurance seems to be struggling for space. A separate limit of Rs 50,000 per annum for life insurance will give an impetus to the industry that already serves nearly 36 crore consumers, perhaps the largest retail financial industry, apart from banks,” Rajesh Sud-Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Max Life Insurance told Moneycontrol.

However, if not covering all the life insurance products, some experts expect tax sops directed solely for term insurance. “We expect the government to bring separate tax relief to those buying a pure life insurance cover i.e. Term Insurance. In addition to the available deduction of Rs. 1, 50, 000 under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, the government must consider introducing a separate tax deduction of Rs. 20, 000 for term insurance,” said Dahiya.

Vinay Taluja said that it makes sense for providing a similar tax deduction for insurance pension funds like it is provided for NPS. “Since people buying insurance pension plans have the same objectives of planning avenues for income during retirement, it deserves an equal tax treatment at par with NPS investment,” he said.

Health Insurance: Anoop Pabby, Managing Director & CEO of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd. also said that protection and health needs of the lower middle class and weaker sections of society have been largely unaddressed. Therefore, if a separate tax deduction for life, as well as health Insurance u/s 80 other than section 80C & 80D, is given, it would help a large chunk of the population.

GST rules to get overruled: Since the launch of GST (Good and Services Tax), the prices of insurance products have gone up by 3% to 18%. “Government should reduce the cost of term insurance by removing or at least reducing the GST slab which currently stands at 18% p.a. on term insurance plans. These products have to be treated as essential services and ideally, should not attract any GST,” said Taluja.

Not only this, some experts think that GST should get exempt from various other insurance products available in the market to benefit consumers and increase protection awareness. “Be it the term plan, health insurance, critical illness plans or riders like term rider and critical illness rider, the Government of India should fully exempt these from GST,” said Sud.

Focus on home insurance: Bajaj said that there has been an increasing number of calamities recently which have shown that all that a person has built in a lifetime can be destroyed in a second. He pointed out that during recent Chennai floods less than 10% of the loss incurred was insured “It is very important to a separate tax saving clause for promoting insurance for home and contents so that people wake up to this need,” he said.

Anoop Pabby of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said that in India, annuity products are taxable and hence, unattractive compared to other investment options. If annuity from the maturity of pension funds is made tax free under section 10(10A) of the Act or a standard deduction/ threshold/slab limit on the same is assigned based on income and ages - the middle class would be initiated towards making a long-term investment under pension schemes. "Insurance and Pension policies should be classified as capital assets for the class of policies which are not exempt u/s 10(10D) so that customers can benefit from the lower tax rate under long-term capital gains," he said.