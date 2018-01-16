Budget 2018: Should the talk of possible tax on LTCG impact your equity fund investment decision?

Writing down one’s expectations from the Union Budget is the best thing to do for many in the month of January. It not only attracts eyeballs, but also appears to be the next in thing to do.

In that process a lot of people take it too seriously and the asset prices start moving accordingly. For example, the yields in the bond markets moved up too quickly as the market participants expected the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to spend a bit more in Budget 2018 in addition to the rising risk of inflation.

One also comes across predictions such as no income tax liability for those with income less than Rs 5 lakh. Some predict that there will be long term capital gains tax on the equity mutual funds and stocks. For the uninitiated, gains arising out of investments in stocks and equity mutual funds, held for more than one year are termed as long term capital gains.

Currently, such gains are tax free. What if the draconian tax comes back? Will there be a severe pull back in the market which is already over valued? Should one sell some investments now to avoid tax liability later and wait for some clarity? Such questions make rounds. But experts advise sitting tight on your investments and avoid unnecessary activities.

“Budget will be announced on February 1 and the proposals will be implemented from April 1 or later. So you have enough time to take more informed decisions, if need be,” says Balwant Jain, a Mumbai-based expert on taxation matters. One should wait for the budget proposals. Each year there are many predictions made by experts, but not all become reality. The tax on long term capital gains tax is talked about ahead of all budgets in last three years. So far we have not seen it. Also there is a history of finance minister rolling back some of his proposals fully or partially. “Acting on the predictions may lead you to incur unnecessary costs. These can be avoided,” said Balwant Jain. You can take actions if need be after the budget.

Be it change in taxation rules or the changes in product specifications to suit evolving investment needs, investors have to align their portfolios to changing dynamics over a long period of time. “There is no need to hold on to your ongoing investments or sell them in a hurry anticipating some changes in Budget,” says Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories.

Financial planning of an individual is a long term process taking into account his financial goals spread across his life time. One saves over his working life-span to achieve these goals. “In the long term such changes in terms of changes in taxes may not have much impact. What matters is how much you save and how do you invest?” says Suresh Sadagopan. Barring a few cases, one need not act on what is expected from Budget.

If you follow the principles of financial planning and stick to your asset allocation based on your financial goals, there is no need to panic. If you have invested short term money in risky avenues such as stocks and equity mutual funds, then you should tread carefully. Invest only that amount of money in stocks and equity mutual funds, you can keep aside for at least five years.