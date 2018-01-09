10 steps towards a more financially secure future

Amar Pandit

At the beginning of every year, a lot of people make plans with the best of intentions and are most determined to follow through with them. I’m sure that this year hasn’t been different. Most of these resolutions are related to leading a more organised and happier existence. They could be related to quitting a toxic habit like smoking or eating unhealthily, or a positive one like beginning an exercise regime or curbing on excessive phone usage.

However, we’ve consistently noticed that people’s resolutions mostly revolve around the topics of physical health and mental well-being. Despite the massive role money plays in our lives, it’s surprising that structuring one’s finances never gets listed as a resolution. To create a happier future, there must be a healthy combination of all these topics.

Here’s how you can reach your goal of a happier, more secure tomorrow.

Define your financial goals: Make your goals the guiding force and never let anything supersede them.

Maintain a savings budget instead of an expense budget: This will ensure that you not only save but can also indulge. Set a savings target of 15-25% of your annual income.

Construct your wealth like a pyramid: Build upon a solid base of savings and liquid investments, followed by security with term and health and insurance. Next should be your investment portfolio consisting of equity and debt and finally, alternative investments including real estate.

Make informed and definite choices: With every new service, product or website comes a pressure to withstand the barrage of newsletters and experiences being offered. Understand how the introduction of something new will affect your overall financial situation before making any decisions.

Avoid having myopic vision while planning taxes: If your employer isn’t providing you with tax benefits, consider monthly tax saving in ELSS as it’ll help you save tax and create a substantial corpus over a long period of time.

Be smart while taking loans: Learn to make the distinction between good and bad loans. Good loans include home loans (which are long-term in nature) because the investment rate of return will always be higher than the interest you pay. Bad loans include personal and credit card loans because they tend to be very expensive due to higher interest rates.

Concentrate on your health and buy the right Insurance: Listen to your body and de-stress when you feel the need to. Make the right choices with respect to insurance. Get a life insurance with a term cover of a sizeable amount and health insurance for family protection.

Don’t let your emotions be a barrier- Understand your behavioural biases to avoid costly mistakes.

Create a will: Protect your future generations and ensure that your estate is distributed as per your wishes.

Have the money talk with your children: Financial literacy is the best gift you can give your children. Introduce simple concepts at a young age, before allowing them to do their own bank-related work as they grow older.

Essentially, a Happy Life = Physical Health + Financial Health + Mental Health + Family Health. With these points in place, you can build your future tailored to your needs. And remember, the real value lies in acting on the plan to generate desirable results.