Your money this week: Why you should not invest for short-term in equity funds; benefits of savings bank

Equity markets remained firm this week and could head higher should the Gujarat elections next month go decisively in favour of the ruling party, BJP. But should you base your investment decision over short term events such as election results? Most certainly not. Equity investment is a long term game and those who invest for short term gains may most likely see pain.

Same goes for equity mutual funds. If you are taking the equity mutual fund route to make money from the stock market, you will make a mistake to invest for the short term. If you are investing in equity funds, the normal time horizon should be 5 years or more to register decent gains. However, many investors may think of equity funds for the short term without understanding the implications of such a move.

Among the various negatives is that you might not be able to take advantage of the long term capital gains tax exemption and you may have to bear the burden of paying higher exit charges.

Also, you should do your homework before investing in mutual funds that will help you in selecting the best scheme that suits your financial goals. Among the things you should know is the objective of the scheme, its holdings, trailing returns and asset allocation.to understand whether they are on the right track with the your investments.

An easy way to comprehend the scheme dynamics is to go through the mutual fund factsheet to understand and track its performance. Reading the funds factsheet every month, which can be availed form respective AMC websites or fund houses where you have made your investments can help you know the computation of returns and its frequency along with the benchmark.

Very soon all of us would be exploring the various tax saving option for the financial year. Among the many instruments available for in the market, equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) are one of the preferred options. If you invest Rs 1.5 lakh, which is the maximum allowed for tax deduction under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, you can save tax up to Rs 46,350 if you are falling into the highest tax bracket. However, there is no limit to making investments under ELSS.

If you have an ongoing SIP in mutual fund or are planning to start one, you need to have a savings bank account from where the money will be debited at regular intervals. Though in itself savings bank do not offer much return in terms of interest paid on balances, there are many ways you can utilize it to better organize your personal finances. And actually, savings bank account can literally help you save some money.

On the homebuyers’ front, it was action again on the beleaguered Jaiprakash Associates bankruptcy case. With the promoters unable to meet the Supreme Court's directive to deposit Rs 2000 crore within the given deadline, the apex court provided temporary relief to them allowing the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31. This was against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.