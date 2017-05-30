Why term plans are still an under-appreciated instrument

It was his youngest daughter’s 2nd birthday, and MNC executive Satish Sharma was rushing home given that his phone had 19 missed calls from wife. As he exited the office lift, a searing pain hit his left arm and then progressed towards his heart. 34-year old Satish died soon after, and left the burden of daughters’ education and marriage responsibilities on the frail shoulders of his wife. His two daughters now stare at an uncertain future, as their mother’s salary is not enough. There are too many financial responsibilities, but financial resources are lacking.

A term insurance plan, which would pay out a handsome sum on the untimely death of the insured, could have softened the monetary blow on Sharmas. Ironic as it may be sound, just a few weeks ago prior to his death, Satish had laughed off at his bank branch manager’s advice on buying a Rs 50-lakh term cover.

Being prepared is half the job done

“If I survive, then where is the benefit? It’s throwing money down the drain because I don’t think I will die soon,” was his exact argument. This is the way he failed to protect his family’s financial future in the most cost-effective way. The rest, as they say, is history.

“What if I survive” or “I will not die soon” are the biggest hindrances to proper insurance planning. The number of relatively young people dying today is rising. All of us can recall a particular case where a young person has died in his 30s or early 40s. Stress, faster lifestyle or simply bad luck — the reasons can be different.

However, the misfortune that befalls on every single family where the main bread-winner dies early is starkly similar. Instead of protecting our families with a simple product, people carry on with their lives as if they are wearing a bullet-proof vest. The ones that realize this mistake are the surviving family.

Much like taxes, death is a darn difficult thing to escape. More than 88 lakh Indians die every year. What’s more, the number of Indians dying today has increased compared to a few years ago. Between 2009 and 2014, the death rate among Indians jumped by more than 18 percent as per latest stats.

Large cover at small cost

You can call it the 'umbrella on a dry day' effect.

All of us know that an umbrella's only job is to protect the holder from rains. If you carried an umbrella on a cloudy day, this means you expect it to rain. Would you stop carrying the umbrella because it didn't rain?

Unfortunately, many take the same erroneous approach when it comes to term insurance. They never take an umbrella!

There are a good number of reasons most people cite when they are asked why they don’t buy term insurance. Lack of return is the number 1 reason. Expecting return from a term cover is not a reason to buy pure life insurance .

Instead, getting protection would be a great reason to go for a term policy. You can buy large term covers worth Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore etc. by paying a nominal annual premium of Rs 8,000-16,000. If you buy online, there is a nifty discount, too, which further lowers your premium.

A term insurance is an agreement between you and the life insurance company that says if you die before a certain age, your nominee would be paid a good some sum of money. It’s a simple agreement, but with profound implications.

Between now and the distant year till which you want protection, your unfortunate death will result in your nominee(s) getting a large lump sum of money. No questions will be asked by the life insurer. You may die next year, or after 10 years, or just a year before your retire --- in all the situations the sum assured will be equal and seamlessly paid.

Thus, a term cover that even in your unfortunate absence, your loved ones will never miss financial protection. For less than Rs 20 per day, a young person can get a term cover of Rs 1 crore. Like an umbrella, a term cover gives protection to your loved ones, even when you are no longer there to look after them. (insert premium and sum assured calculator).

Term insurance is unique

An estimated 7 people out of every 1000 die every year in India . Yet, we hardly cover this real risk and expose our family to possible hardships in case of our premature death. People, who have not taken a term cover, argue that a term insurance offers "zero return" if death of the life insured doesn't take place within the policy period. It is completely wrong to measure a product that offers solid risk protection from a myopic return perspective.

There is no financial product like term insurance.

Looking for assured return is wrong. A term insurance policy offers protection at ultra-low costs. Unlike bank FDs or mutual funds, a term cover is not an investment that will pay an assured return at regular intervals or at the end of the policy term. This is because when a term cover actually gets triggered, the insurance company pays a massive amount of money compared to the premium collected.

Let us explain with an example.

30-year old Radhika buys a Rs 1 crore term cover by paying Rs 8200 premium payment every year. Her life will be covered if she pays annual premium till 70 years of age. If Radhika dies when she is 32, the life insurer will still pay her nominees i.e. her dependent parents, the sum assured of Rs 1 crore without asking any questions. This means the sum assured is 1200 times the premium of two years i.e. Rs 16400.

If Radhika or you survive till 70 years of age, there will be no need for a term cover. You will have looked after your dependents, taken care of all your liabilities and saved enough for retirement. This is exactly why there is no bank FD or mutual fund like return in a term insurance policy.

Our financial lives have roughly two parts. The first one is when we carry liabilities, and the second one is when we end up owning assets. An untimely death can destroy the second part from happening. Term insurance cannot prevent your death, but it can control the financial damage. By spending a few rupees per day, you buy yourself peace of mind that your family's financial needs would be taken care of if you are no longer there.

What to look for in a term cover

The best term insurance policies will have a few features that will offer guaranteed protection to a variety of situations.

Firstly, a good term cover will give you the most cost-effective protection. This means the maximum sum assured at that price point. It should also give the option to hike the cover when you want to.

Secondly, a term cover that comes without an accident rider isn’t fool-proof. Hundreds of thousands die in road accidents each year. The accidental death benefit is a must-have.

Thirdly, the payment after your death should be flexibly given. This means the cover should be able to give the money as a lump sum, or at periodic intervals as per the wishes of the nominee.

Fourthly, the tenure of the term insurance plan is equally crucial. A person would require cover till at least 65 years. (65 years is very young to end a term policy – we cover until 80)

How to choose the right insurer

Once you have arrived at a set of term policies having the aforementioned features, it’s time to decide. The role of the life insurer is extremely important. Since you will no longer be around to check, the insurer you choose must have the credibility and integrity to fulfill its promise.

One good way to choose the right insurer is to look at how the company settles claims. The claim settlement ratio tells you how many claims the company pays. Companies with 100 percent ratios mean that they honour every single claim in that year.

The next differentiator is the time taken for the company to settle the claims. If a life insurer takes more than 30 days to settle most claims, it should set off alarm bells. The general time taken by insurers to settle claims from urban locations is between 7 and 15 days. This data is also disclosed by companies.

Lastly, a company's track record of violations, and financial strength are important as well. These indicate corporate governance and fortitude of the insurer.