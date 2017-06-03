App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Weekly round-up (Personal Finance): RERA unfolds, investors deal with market volatility

While RERA occupied the mind space for most of the week, the markets too have been volatile enough to attract attention of investors.

Moneycontrol News

RERA –The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) ruled the minds of most property buyers and other stakeholders in the real estate sector.

The experts stood by their stance that this act will evolve over a period of time. The state governments are also active to live up to the high expectations set by this new regulation. Soon property buyers will be allowed to e-register the property purchased using Aaahaar.

While RERA occupied the mind space for most of the week, the markets too have been volatile enough to attract attention of investors. After a four days rally, the indices snapped the upward move on Thursday.

Volatility in global markets made many worried, especially the new lot of mutual fund investors. While one can use various parameters to decide if he should sell his investments in mutual funds, there are mutual funds offering trigger facility that helps in making un-emotional decisions. It is the time to keep cool and take your investment decisions.

Though the markets are volatile one should not lose his peace of mind. Otherwise it affects health of the investor. In that case one may need health insurance.

You should always renew your health insurance policy. Nowadays health insurance companies are offering enhanced benefits to lure insurance buyers at the time of renewal. Here is how to take a more informed call.

