Want to get monthly income from your term insurance? Here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Cost of living and expenses are increasing day by day which is why you will always want to make sure that your loved ones' remain secure even when you are no longer with them. To cater this need new term plan policies are coming up with the facility of providing sum assured plus monthly income to your family member if something happens to you.

These new term plans are providing monthly income for fixed tenure, mainly for 10 years to 20 years in addition to the one-time payment of your sum assured. However, exercising the option is again voluntary which by availing it may add extra cost to your annual premium. The monthly payouts under the schemes are tax-free. You should avail such plan when your dependents are not working.

“In lump-sum payout, not every nominee has the financial literacy to invest the money wisely and this may result in losing the entire amount. Hence, monthly/staggered payout is the best replacement to the monthly salary contributed by the insured person when he/she is not around. Most of the insurers break the sum assured into lump sum payment, monthly instalment payments for a fixed number of years and increasing income benefit offer to increase the monthly income by a certain percentage,” says Santosh Agarwal, Head of Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com

While buying a term insurance plan for yourself, it is necessary to know that term insurance not only provides you protection benefit but also comes up with many other benefits. Some term plans may offer add-on like an accidental death cover or disability benefit where in the case of the disability, it can either be permanent or temporary. Moreover, some plans even provide monthly payout benefit in case you are diagnosed with a critical illness disease as mentioned in the policy document. However, these options are voluntary and can only be added to your policy as per your requirement.

"In today’s world, human life is at constant risk due to lifestyle changes, health hazards, accidents etc. So, it is imperative for all of us to go for a term plan and give financial protection to the family against the unknown situation," says Agarwal.

*SI is Simple Interest. | Source: Policybazaar.com

Apart from this newly added feature, term plan also follows its traditional feature which makes it be the best life insurance plan for securing your loved ones. Some of the main features are:

Forms an umbrella of protection

Family protection should be the first priority for any individual earning member in the family. If your family is having only one earning member, then in such case taking a term plan is a must. You should always provide security to those who are dependent on you. It is good to have a term plan at an early stage because the early you buy it, the lesser premium amount you need to pay for a bigger term cover which will secure your future long-term liabilities.

"Term Insurance is a must have product in the financial portfolio for a person with dependents. The main objective of a term plan is to provide financial protection to the family in the absence of the earning member," says Agarwal.

Provides tax saving benefits

All life insurance plan including term plan comes up with a dual tax saving benefit option. Therefore, taking a LI-policy, you can save tax for up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of Income Tax Act, and supposedly if you receive any sum or bonus under the same LI-policy, in such case you will also get tax exempted benefit under section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act 1961.

Helps in securing liability

It is true that term insurance secures your long-term liabilities. When you buy a home for yourself taking a home loan then in such case you need to repay monthly EMIs for more than 20 years or even more. What if, your spouse is not working and something happens to you? Having a term LI-policy at that point in time secures your liability of repaying your home loan. If something happens to you then in such a case, your spouse can easily repay the loan amount by claiming it from the insurance company. Nowadays, insurance companies are also coming up with instant claim payments facilities so that the bearer should not face any difficulty during their hard time.

"With liabilities on the rise and people opting to work till their mid-70s, insurance companies are coming up with innovative products with higher policy terms and personalised features,” says Agarwal.

