you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
May 14, 2017 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in personal finance: File your returns early, take travel insurance

May is when employers start handing over Form 16 to employees. Filing income tax returns early has its own benefits, so do it now.

Moneycontrol News

The government is making the right moves to ensure you become the owner of your dream home. The Real Estate Regulation Act is now in place and the government has ensured that the policy framework will be conducive for home buyers. If you are still postponing buying a home just because you are worried about the quality of construction, here is good news for you: RERA offers to protect homebuyers against structural defects.

It's still vacation time and money may be the main reason you're postponing a trip. And that is where all pre-approved loan offers come into play. Choosing the right pre-approved loan matters and ensure that you take all the right steps while planning your holiday. And do not forget to buy travel insurance. Here is how much travel insurance you should buy.

While the shopping and fun can continue, do not forget the  yearly task of filing income tax returns. May is when employers start handing over Form 16 to employees. Filing income tax returns early has its own benefits, so do it now.

While most of us are busy with our vacation plans, many employed in the IT sector are a worried lot. The sentiment is poor owing to cost cutting measures and news of downsizing. Just in case the worst happens, here is how you can get your finances in order.

tags #Business #Income Tax #personal finance #RERA #Travel Finance. Loans #Weekly Round Up

