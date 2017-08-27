Soon, your driving habits could impact the motor insurance premium you pay

Moneycontrol News

Your driving habits can soon become a major component in deciding your motor insurance premium. A major change quietly being ushered in by the use of ‘telematics’ – a method of tracking your driving patterns and skills – to provide an input to the insurer to determine the final insurance premium to charge on your car insurance. Good driving practices over the year could lead to a major reduction in premium at the time of renewal.

“Telematics that people speak these days is a GPS enabled device/ box fitted inside the car used for tracking the vehicle including speed, distance covered, acceleration, time of travel, location etc. The driver/owner can also access the information to ensure the driver is on track or is driving properly and/or make changes in the driving/maintenance of vehicle accordingly. Recently, IRDAI has just published an exposure draft asking for comments from Industry,” said Tarun Mathur, Co-Founder, and Director, Policybazaar.com.

Dynamics of telematics

Telematics is an integrated use of telecommunication, information and communications technology and it sends and receives signals through GPS. It is basically the mode of calculating motor premium more accurately with the help of a telecommunication device fitted into the vehicle, which provides information on the usage, actual wear & tear distance covered, driver behavior etc.

“The telematics device, usually a blackbox fitted by the insurer, would be capable of measuring the maximum/average speed travelled, acceleration, braking, cornering, latitude/longitude, elevation, distance travelled, number of journeys, journey time, road type, G-force (impact detection), idle time, number of other cars on the road, weather circumstances etc.,” said Atrey Bhardwaj, Category Head, General Insurance, BankBazaar.com.

How it works

Working mechanism is similar in all the countries where the data is captured through the installed device and passed on to the insurers’ data warehouse through app/device. This raw data is processed, cleaned and smoothed and then it is used for pricing, analytics, data analysis and claims management. However, still in infancy in some countries, the challenges relate to lack of claims experience and high correlation between various variables that are captured through telematics device.

“It has been used in some countries like USA, UK, Canada, Italy, Spain, Netherlands etc. The interest level of drivers’ adoption to telematics vary differently in these countries but the potential savings because of telematics are significant and can go as high as 30-40% in countries where insurance costs are high,” told Mathur.

The driver's overall scoring depends on what each insurer wants to take in records. This is different for every Insurer basis the algorithm used by them. And whatever is in other markets are expected to not work here since the roads and infrastructure, rules are different compared to India.

Skilled driving advantage

Through this device, the customer can make improvements to his/her driving skills, which will help them in reducing the premium. Mathur told to moneycontrol that apart from tracking your driving skills, it can also help in maintaining the vehicle with notifications on when to change the brake oil, servicing of the vehicle etc. “The insurers can use all the information to build customer’ profile and underwrite the premium basis the profile,” he said.

Challenges, cost and portability issues

There are still some challenges to overcome mainly in developing countries where insurance rates are relatively lower compared to developed countries. Primary challenges include comparatively relaxed traffic violation penalties, lack of awareness and understanding among consumers, laws (some insurance regulators have not yet allowed this, some types of devices not allowed in certain geographies etc.) and price (device cost and telecommunication cost).

“While the black box is the default option present today. There are several options including smartphones equipped with certain mobile apps that can replace a telematics device or a dongle on the On Board Diagnostic (OBD) or car socket that is an intermediate solution,” Bhardwaj told to moneycontrol.

You may need to pay an additional cost over your and above your calculated premium charges which actually involves a setup cost of telematics device, which can range from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 depending on the functions that you need and the tracking technology being used in your vehicle. Apart from this, there might be an additional data cost which is required to be paid by the SIM card which will be set-up inside the device. However currently, there isn’t any specific pricing attached to the device data in the Indian Insurance Industry yet.

In certain countries, drivers themselves install the device and sync it with insurer’s app while an option of installation through the third party (appointed by the insurer) is also available. “To increase the penetration levels in the market, it should be ideally pre-fitted in the cars,” added Mathur.

Also, there is no exact clarity and standardization on what exactly can be recorded and how it can be done, which in turn, can lead to potential portability issues. Bhardwaj said that for instance if a telematics customer wanted to switch insurers at the time of policy renewal, the new company could refuse to accept the existing data on speed, location, braking, time of use, etc., because the method adopted for data collection may differ from their own. "There could also be issues around data privacy – mainly about what data can be shared and what cannot," he added.