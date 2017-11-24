App
Nov 24, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saving Tips: Here are a few management hacks to boost your monthly budget

Financial planning, therefore, becomes critical as it helps you achieve your goals and plan for the future.


By Patanjali Somayaji, COO of Walnut App

All of us make plans for certain goals that we have in mind - whether it is buying a new gadget, a new car or a planning an annual vacation.





Here are some hacks to give a boost to your budget:

  1. Always pay yourself first & build an emergency fund


Even before you think about where and how to spend, set aside a fixed percentage of your income each month (it can be 10%) towards savings to build an emergency fund.

This should cover living expenses for about 6-8 months and will come in handy during an emergency or if you switch jobs.

2.Your goals - Needs vs Wants

Classify your financial goals as short-term and long-term, depending on your time horizon.

Decide how to save for these expenses or cut down some other spends. You can also think of your spends as

  • Must have

  • Good to have

  • Need not have


Classifying your expenses into these categories will give you a clear idea and help prioritize your purchases.

3. Save money wherever possible - every bit counts

  • Set aside some time and look at all your utility bills in detail. Is there a lower plan available? Are you already using alternatives?

  • Always pay your credit card dues in full. The revolving interest on unpaid dues can lead you into a deadly debt trap and that extra interest and tax can eat into your budget

  • If you talk on the phone most of the day, a plan with cheaper talk time would be better. If you use a lot of data, get a plan with cheaper data and faster Internet access to slash your phone bills. Use WiFi whenever possible

  • Sign up with restaurant chains to avail discounts. Off-peak eating out or Happy Hours can also help you cut down on expenses. While choosing a restaurant, read reviews online and compare price to find a place that fits your budget

  • Do you watch cable TV? If not, it may be a good idea to compare the cost with those of streaming services and ditch one for the other.

4. Track your spends and how much you owe

List out every single spend for the month including occasional and recurring expenses such as fuel, rent, utility bills, eating out, credit card payments, EMIs, insurance premiums etc.

This is where a financial management app comes in handy – you can track your spends each month across categories, create a budget, set up bill reminders for pretty much everything so you don’t incur any late payment charges and worse, a hit in your credit score.

5. Track your budget regularly

A budget is not a one-time exercise. Depending on your income, spends, financial goals, and inflation, you have to keep tracking it at regular intervals and make adjustments as needed.

How often you do so depend on your convenience – initially, it may be needed each month.

Once you’re on track and there’s not much variation in spends, even once a quarter should suffice.

(The author is COO and co-founder of Walnut App. Views are personal.)

