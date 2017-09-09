Personal finance this week: SC provides relief to homebuyers, NBCC gives hope

Moneycontrol News

The week started off with the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday providing relief to homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech by staying insolvency proceedings against the company at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The SC order means, nearly 40,000 homebuyers would now be able to go ahead with their legal proceedings in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission or under RERA. The apex court meant that Section 14 moratorium does not apply on Jaypee Infratech.

Developments at the end of week would also give some hope to Jaypee homebuyers, when we reported on Friday in our story that government’s construction and engineering arm - National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) – has started initial due diligence on whether it be feasible for them to step in to complete the 27 unfinished Jaypee Group projects.

NBCC feels it there could be a possibility of raising resources to finish the projects by selling unsold inventory in these projects and the vacant land parcels mortgaged by the embattled builder to banks, say sources.

However, these are preliminary discussions and it would take a while for NBCC to formalise its views.

One of the lessons learnt from the Jaypee Infratech episode and the woes of homebuyers is that the unpredictability of life makes it essentially to be financially secure by adopting a proper money plan for life. However, the financial planning process is a long duration exercise of setting goals and working towards them.

Financial planning extends to planning for your retirement. One of the best ways to ensure a monthly income during your golden years is to invest in a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) of a mutual fund.

Sticking to retirement, you might be one of the many who are looking to retire earlier than your scheduled date of superannuation. However, if you are planning to call it quits early, you need to be extra careful about your personal finances so that they last you for those extra years of retired life.

If you have been late in starting your retirement plan, you might now even start when you are well past 60. The pension regulator - Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) – has decided to raise the entry age for NPS from the current 60 years to 65. PFRDA will soon issue a notification giving effect to this move.