Mobile payments: Here's how to ensure safety of your transaction

Today, making payments through mobile apps has become easy through smartphones. These mobile devices, which have become omnipresent, offer easy access to connect to the world. There is free flowing data moving across multiple devices, which includes tablets, smart phones, and even smart watches to notify people multiple things. However, the major concern is whether the payment which you are making is routing through a safe data source.

Many times, due technical glitches your payments can get stuck. However, if this happens, you should not worry because most often the problem will be sorted out. Transactions through apps are authenticated at several levels and even if an issues arise, you can easily get it rectified by your financial service provider.

“Admittedly, privacy and security are always a concern in finance. However, these concerns have always existed in some form or the other at all times and are not exclusive to the digital world. The only antidote is to have a robust and alert security infrastructure that can deal with threats in a timely and effective manner,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Mostly, these apps are using various security measures while one is making the transfer of payments through mobile devices. However, you need to adopt some caution while making financial transactions through your phone. Here are some measures that you should adopt:

Do not install unauthorised app

Do not download any money transfer app which is not recognised by authorities concerned. Jailbreaking let you do so, it authenticates that you should not download non-approved, non-supported apps, which can make devices more vulnerable to malware and attacks. One should not override the jailbreak for security concerns. Jailbreak restricts you to allow the installation of unauthorized applications. However, one can modify the changes and allow the application get it downloaded.

Make sure that payment access is authenticated

It is important to verify the identity of an individual who is attempting to make the transfer of payments. Do not process payment where authentication steps are not followed. With sensitive mobile data, not only traditional username and password authentication is enough but nowadays multifactor authentication has also become necessary which provides stronger protection for many forms of authentication like fingerprint scanners, pattern recognition, one-time password (OTP), virtual payment address (VPA), etc.

Encrypted security measure is very beneficial

The encrypted data adds another level of protection as the data transmitted through encryption cannot be transcribed by anyone else except the receiver only. It is one of the best ways to protect data transfer from one source to another over internet facility. It is good to make the transfer of payments through QR codes. “These apps are vulnerable to cyber risks but at this stage when digitisation in India is maturing, it is imperative to understand that companies are making an effort to encrypt, tokenise and authenticate user credentials to make transactions more secure,” Raj Menon, EVP & Head- Customer Experience Solutions, Aurionpro said.

Make use of a secure network

Through virtual private network protocols which use an SSL or IPsec encrypted transmission of data between the remote user and the corporate network, and most companies support VPN connections it helps in enabling secure transfer of data. Also, if transferring payment through website make sure that the URL of the site is having a secured hypertext transfer protocol that is it should start with https.

Always use an updated version of app

The Mobile Application Management (MAM) helps you to keep your mobile apps updated and configures correctly for best security, which makes the data they generate and store more secure. It also monitors device health, checks security status, track usage and controls access to data, and etc.

Payment gateways try to ensure that the data you transfer is highly protected and the payment you making through this digital platform and your mobile phone operating system is highly secure. The only thing you need to check is that you’re transferring your money to the right source while making payments.

Apart from taking all these safety majors, these application creates a private workspace on the cloud for a user's personally owned device so that they get access to the specific data which they own specifically themselves, hence backed with many security measures.

“The country is undergoing a major metamorphosis, with multiple digitisation initiatives viz. mobile wallets & UPI, e-KYC & DBT, demonetisation & digital payments infrastructure etc. that there are transition issues around market adoption, cyber security etc, but as long as the economics of the stakeholders is kept in consideration, the economy will see a sustained, virtuous cycle,” Ritesh Raj Saxena, Head of Savings and Digital, IndusInd Bank said.