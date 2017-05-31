Looking for funds to tide over an emergency? This startup can lend you a helping hand

Moneycontrol News

In an uncertain world, you may meet with sudden emergencies where you need money. Moneycontrol talks to Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO Qbera.com, an online lending platform, that seeks to disburse emergency loans at a quicker pace than formal lending institutions on how their product works. Here are excerpts from the interview:

What are the general circumstances under which borrowers seeks emergency loans?

There are multiple circumstances in which it would be advisable to avail an emergency loan. The most common ones are:

Medical emergency: A medical emergency can strike anyone at any time. Most people in India do not have medical insurance cover, and for those that do, the coverage is often insufficient.

Settlement of credit card dues: Credit card payments can make a huge dent into one's pocket. If you are unable to clear your complete dues on monthly basis, is a good idea to avail a personal loan at a significantly lower interest rate to clear your credit card dues on which rates can be higher than 40 percent as compared to around 14 percent for a personal loan.

Home repair: Some home repairs need to be carried out urgently in order to prevent further damage to the property. Emergency repairs might be needed in case of flooding, faulty wiring or other similar problems. Emergency personal loans help in minimising the long-term damage to the house and can save the customer a lot of money for future repairs.

What are your loan terms and how do they compare with institutional lenders like banks and NBFCs?

Our interest rates are comparable to both banks and NBFCs. However, we offer loans to a significantly larger universe of people with 7 lakh eligible employers on our database – employees of which are eligible for loans with us.

Our EMIs start from Rs 2,733 per lakh (for 4 years), which equates to an interest rate of 13.99 percent per annum. Our loan tenures range from 1-4 years, with loan amounts ranging from Rs 50,000-7,50,000. The average ticket size is approximately Rs 2 lakhs.

One of our loan features is a zero prepayment penalty if you close your loan after 12 months. This is assuming you are using your own funds to close the loan, and have not defaulted on any of the first 12 payments.

Also, we approve and disburse loans at a quicker pace than banks and NBFCs disburse personal loans. We offer customised loans in 15 minutes with our online application process and minimal documentation, to ensure one gets funds quickly when one most requires it.

How do you do the appraisal within such a small time? What are your loan processes like?

The process of application is fairly simple. One just needs to fill a simple form and attach 6-month bank statement. On the basis of this, we revert a final offer within 15 minutes to 4 working hours. Our executive will then collect the documents and have funds disbursed within 24 hours.

Can a person with no credit history access loan from you with just the bank statement?

Yes. One product also caters to individuals who don't have a credit history. This could include people who have never availed any credit product (credit card, loan etc.) or someone who has less than 6-month credit history.

What is the income bracket you are targeting?

Our target audience is people whose monthly net take-home incomes are between Rs 20,000 and Rs 75,000. The lower end of this spectrum is a segment which is underserved by most financial institutions in India.