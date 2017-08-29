Is your vehicle damaged in arson? Here’s how to get claims settled smoothly

Moneycontrol News

The arson let loose in the aftermath of conviction of self-styled Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim caused loss to many in the form of damaged and burnt cars or other property loss.

Those insured will now have to file for their claims. However, the images of cars and other vehicles damaged beyond recognition will be fresh in everyone’s minds. How does one file for claims in such situations? If you are one of those victims, you would be wondering how difficult will it be to your claim settled in such situations?

Tarun Mathur- Co-Founder and Director, Policybazaar.com says that if documents are in place insurance companies cannot refuse claims. “In cases of a vehicle damage during riots a valid motor insurance needs to be in place. An insurance company cannot refuse a claim,” he said.

However, those who have copies of their essential documents would be better places in getting their claims settled. “A photocopy of the essential documents in such scenarios would suffice to initiate the claim process. In case even the photocopies are unavailable, the customer will have to file for duplicate registration certificate (RC) with the RTO to begin the process,” says Mathur.

Naval Goel, CEO & Founder, PolicyX.com says the incidents and arson and widespread damage caused should be a reminder for policyholders to maintain documents digitally. “Since the digitisation method has launched in India, it is really easy to get your policy documents in digital format. You should pay attention to the digital method as they are more reliable than the physical way of protecting documents. You can simply ensure to mail the scanned copy of all your documents to yourself to keep those safe forever,” Goel said.

However, he advises not to panic in case document are lost in violence. “If you are about to file a claim in such situations of arson and riots and don’t know the right procedure or have lost the documents, you should approach the company. If your grievances are genuine, the company will settle your claims,” Goel said.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Kotak General Insurance, says the insured should approach their insurance company at the earlier to get their claims processed smoothly. “In case of claims of such nature, contact the insurance companies as early as possible to enable them advise the suitable course of action looking at the circumstances of the claim,” he said.

Experts say the loss of life and property during the arson is another reminder of getting adequate insurance cover for life and property to ensure that such sudden developments do not dent your finances. “It is really important to insure yourself from every possible angle. A few helpful insurance policies in your investment portfolio would be term insurance, health insurance, asset insurance/home insurance and the compulsory vehicle insurance. It will be a thing of great relief for you and your family and you will feel secure and covered in such situations as well. If anything happens to the earning member, the family will have a financial security to be able to survive,” says Naval Goel of PolicyX.com.