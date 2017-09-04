Investment steps you should take for a secure future

Moneycontrol News

Life is unpredictable and to be financially secure you need to save and invest to see your wealth grow. This requires financial planning, a process all of us should know.

Most people are very careful while spending and buying. However, when it comes to investing a big amount of money in financial instruments, they often become careless and invest without knowing the implications of the product they just chose to put in their hard earned money. Investing without a proper plan may derail one's personal finance.

Here are 6 important steps one needs to follow while investing:

Plan your financial goals

Every investment should for a purpose and towards a financial goal. People have many financial goals such as house purchase, buying a car, wedding, second income, children’s education and their wedding planning, and one's own retirement planning. While investing money, one should prioritise financial goal and should link their investments accordingly.

“Each asset class like equity, fixed income, cash, gold, real estate, etc. has its own risk & return characteristics. For instance, equity tends to generate higher returns over the longer term (5 to 10 years) but with higher volatility in the short-term vs other asset classes such as debt, cash, gold, etc. In other words, the probability of an equity investment generating a negative return over short time periods such as 1 to 2 years is higher and reduces over longer time periods (historically it has been very low over 7 to 10-year holding periods). Therefore, equity investments are typically suited for a longer investment horizon (7 to 10 years) to reduce the possibility of generating a negative return and generate returns higher than inflation,” said Dhaval Kapadia, CFA Director, Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

Set a standard time horizon

Unless one sets a time horizon for achieving a financial goal, one won't be able to analyse the amount needed to be set aside on a monthly basis towards that particular goal. Therefore, it is important to decide the time-frame for achieving different goals. For example, sending one’s children abroad for higher education after 10 years.

Assess your risk appetite

When it really comes to choosing a financial solution to fulfill one's goal, it becomes necessary to assess the risk-taking ability for fulfilling that financial goal.

On the basis of the risk appetite, one should take an exposure in equity and debt. The risk appetite depends on various factors like age, income level, expenditure commitments etc. As a thumb rule, it would be ideal to have an aggressive portfolio in the early phase of one’s career, say from 25 to 35 years and then one should shift to a balanced portfolio and after the age of 50 one should opt for a conservative portfolio.

Dhaval said, “Debt (particularly government securities and high-grade corporate bonds) tends to generate a steady cash flow in the form of interest and returns (from listed securities and debt funds) are less volatile, hence suited for an investment horizon of 1 to 2 years. Therefore, as an investor, it is pertinent to select the right mix of asset classes based on one’s investment horizon and risk appetite rather than picking investments/funds just based on historical performance.

Choose the right financial solution

These days, investors have a wide variety of asset classes to choose their funds from, such as bank fixed deposits, deposits with NBFC's and other company deposits, gold and even purchasing other precious metals too.

There are other deposits and investments schemes like PPF, NPS, NSCs, PO deposits, mutual funds, Gold ETFs, stocks, real estate, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) which help you get much higher returns. One should make the selection of funds on the basis of their risk taking appetite simultaneously concerning their financial adviser too.

Follow asset allocation strategy

As per the market movement invest more in high growth assets like stocks/equity mutual funds (major risk is in the short run and minor risk is in the long run) and link them with your long-term financial goals. Similarly, switch your investments to debt instruments once your goals are coming nearby, that is when the completion of goals are left with a maximum stretch of 3 years. All these strategies are needed to be applied through reviewing and monitoring each financial goals from time to time with the help of an adviser.

Dhaval said that various studies have shown that the asset allocation decision is a key driver of performance, in terms of risk & return, of an investment portfolio vis-à-vis security selection, market timing, etc.

Insurance should be one's priority

Insurance is must if you have a family, which is dependent on you and also, to secure the amount of investment one do on monthly basis to complete one's long term financial goals. In such case, a term insurance is most desirable. Besides this, in the increasing age health insurance also becomes important to cover the rising medical expenses.