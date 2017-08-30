How availing train travel insurance through IRCTC will help you

Three train accident in a row - Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar; Kaifiyat Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express that derailed 40 km away from Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Calamities can happen anytime. What if one has not availed travel insurance? One can at least cover financial losses by opting travel insurance offered by IRCTC.

While booking your ticket next time you should not forget availing travel insurance by paying a cost of just less than a rupee. Although, once you proceed to enter all details, option for opting IRCTC Passenger Travel Insurance Scheme is selected by default. However, selection of the option is voluntary that is, you can either select it or not. Also, once the option is exercised it becomes mandatory for all passenger under one PNR.

It is also important to know that IRCTC is only an intermediary between the passengers opting for travel insurance from the respective insurance company and is not responsible for policy issuance and claims settlement for any purpose.

Here are few things you should know about IRCTC insurance option:

Insurance Companies

The three companies offering this travel insurance are Royal Sundaram General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Shriram General Insurance. The insurance provider is set by default, you cannot make any choices between them.

Cost

The premium costs you 92 Paisa (inclusive of taxes) only and this insurance is valid from the time of departure to the exact arrival of the train to the particular destination. If you go with the insurance scheme then the premium gets added to the total amount of your online tickets made. Also, once you pay the premium no cancellations are allowed that is, no refund of premium is made which may be included in the waitlisted ticket too.

Nomination

Once you are done with the ticket booking, the nomination details have to be filled at the respective insurance company website by revisiting the IRCTC portal. The links are available in the booked transaction history or one can directly click on the link provided to them through SMS facility. If nomination details are not filled then in such case the settlements are made with legal heirs if any such claim arises.

Coverage

Death Permanent Total Disability Permanent Partial Disability Hospitalization expenses for injury Transportation of mortal remains Rs. 10,00,000 Rs.10,00,000 Rs. 7,50,000 Rs.2,00,000 Rs. 10,000

The policy covers all the passenger under the PNR in case of permanent partial disability, permanent total disability, death, hospitalization expenses for any injury and transportation of mortal remains which is followed by rail accident or any untoward (terrorist or disruptive activities ,robbery or dacoity, indulging in rioting, shoot-out or arson, etc) incident. However, children below 5 years of age and citizen of foreign countries are not covered under such scheme.

Claims procedure

The insured or nominee or legal heir needs to visit the nearest office of the respective insurance company, not later than 4 months from the date of occurrence of the insured event. A detailed statement in writing as per the claim form and any other material things, relevant to the making of such claim should be submitted to the insurance company.

The insured or nominee or legal heir needs to disclose to insurance company all the reasonable information, assistance, and proofs in connection with any claims. Either of them also needs to furnish proof in accordance with the policy details to the insurance company in accordance with all matters upon which a claim is based.