Apr 17, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A 3-step guide to linking your Aadhaar and PAN cards

Moneycontrol News

Recently the government made it mandatory to provide both Aadhaar card number and PAN number while filing for taxes.

The 10 character alpha-numeric Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ID that every taxpaying body in India needs to have.

"Mandatory quoting of Aadhaar/Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form, for filing of return of income and for making an application for allotment of Permanent Account Number with effect from 1st July, 2017," a press statement said.

Here's a guide which can help you to link your Aadhaar and PAN cards.

To link both the identifications, taxpayers first need to register on the Income tax website. Once registered, follow the steps listed below to link the two IDs.

Step 1.

Log in to the e-Filing portal with your user id and password.

Step_1_to_link_aadhar_to_pan_card

STEP 2.

In the various tabs on top of the page, click on profile settings. In the drop down, click on link Aadhaar.

Step_2_to_link_aadhar_to_pan_card_v1

Step 3.

In the new page, you will see your personal details like name, date of birth etc. Verify the details on the screen with your Aadhaar card.

Step_3_to_link_aadhar_to_pan_card

If they match, enter Aadhaar number and click on the 'link now' button.

You will receive a pop-up message saying - "Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully".

That's all!

