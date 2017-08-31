Gold could witness one of the most volatile periods; Should you invest?

Moneycontrol News

The long festive season is upon us amid geopolitical worries. Gold investors and buyers would be wondering whether this is the right time to increase their holding in the yellow metal and the factors that could impact its prices in the coming months.

Commodity experts believe gold is heading for one of the choppiest times in recent memory with several major global events likely to have a deep impact on its price movement.

“We could see one of the most volatile markets in gold in the coming months,” Biren Vakil, CEO, Paradigm Commodity Advisors, told Moneycontrol.

He said that besides simmering tensions between North Korea and US over the former’s recent missile test, there are three other major global events that the gold market will track closely.

Among them is the forthcoming meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) which could give an indication on Fed’s stance on interest rates. This would be followed by the German elections. “Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen as a symbol of strength and European integration. In case she loses, it would put pressure on the Euro and gold could gain strength. If she wins, it will be the opposite,” Vakil said.

Vakil said the other major global event that would be tracked is China’s 19th National Party Congress sometime in October or November which will decide on the transfer of power, if any. “All these global events could have an impact on gold. If any of them go contrary to expectations, gold could rise steeply,” he said.

Vakil says gold would move in the Rs 28000-32000 per 10 grams range till Diwali in the domestic market, while it will trade between $1250-1380 an ounce in the global market. “At this point, those above 40 years of age and with disposable income should have 10 per cent of their holding in gold while the younger investors with more risk-taking ability should have more exposure to equity,” he said.

Hareesh V, Research Head, Geojit Comtrade, that gold rise on Wednesday to a high of $1325.93 indicated that major psychological resistance levels were broken. “Technically major psychological resistance levels were broken. It is encouraging for buyers. “The immediate next resistance is $1365. Gold is likely to stay strong as long as above 1290. However, investors should not be in a hurry and should wait and buy on dips,” Hareesh said.

Saurabh Gadgil, CMD, PNG Jewellers and Director, India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), West Zone, also believes gold is in choppy terrain. “Gold is presently at choppy levels. There are global uncertainties such as the tension over North Korea looming. Any knee jerk reaction by the Donald Trump administration can lead to gold up,” Gadgil said.

He felt gold process are likely to remain firm. “Already there are talks of gold touching $1,400 an ounce. It could rally from present levels depending on how events unfold,” Gadgil said.

He advised investors to buy with a long term perspective and not to speculate for the short term.