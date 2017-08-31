Buying car insurance? Here's how you can save up to 60% on premium amount

Moneycontrol News

Before purchasing a motor insurance policy, one must compare the policy premium and features online as it may help save a significant amount of money ranging anywhere between 10-60%, depending on the policy type and the vehicle you are buying, Tarun Mathur, -Founder and Director, Policybazaar.com, tells Moneycontrol.

What are the trends in motor insurance premium rates? How do you see them moving in future?

Going by the past trends, the motor insurance premium rates might only go up in future. IRDAI has been increasing third party premium rates every year depending on claims filed during the year and losses incurred by insurance companies. On an average across vehicles of different engine capacities, third party motor insurance premium rates have gone up by nearly 30% every year, which means third party premium pricing have nearly doubled in two-three years’ time.

Below is a chart of how third party premiums have changed over years. The own damage premium, which is the other component in motor insurance premium pricing, depends on the discount an insurer provides basis their experience/loss ratio for segments of vehicle/city/state etc. and varies from person to person.

For the uninitiated, if a customer has a comprehensive insurance policy, about 90% premium is paid for own damage and rest goes to the third party liability in case of a brand new vehicle. For an older vehicle of around 8 years, the allocation can go as much as 70% towards third party premium and the rest towards own damage premium.

How does a consumer get the best deal for a motor insurance cover?

Firstly, it is always advisable to buy a comprehensive motor insurance policy. Secondly, before purchasing a policy, one must compare the policy premium and features online as it may help save a significant amount of money depending on the policy type and the vehicle you are buying. For instance, the premium for Maruti Wagon R 2014 model is approximately Rs 9,066 if the policy is bought from an offline mode where as it can be purchased at approximately 50% lower premium if compared and bought online.

Below is the table highlighting the difference between offline and online premium rates and quotes from different insurers for a same brand of car at the same IDV. This highlights the importance of online comparison in saving the money.

Also, consider buying some add-ons with a motor policy as they provide additional benefits. Zero Depreciation, Engine Protection, and 24*7 Road Side Assistance are some of the must have add-ons, available at a nominal cost.

Motor insurance has annual renewal. Can one buy a motor insurance policy after the expiry date? If yes, what is the procedure?

It is always advisable to renew your policy well before the expiry date. However, in the recent times, you can even renew your policy after the existing policy has expired. Earlier, in such cases, physical inspection of the vehicle was required which was usually a time-consuming process. In the recent times, insurers have launched break-in policies that allow people to renew their lapsed motor insurance cover online instantly.

Though there are caveats as well. For instance, in case of insurance for a two-wheeler, inspection is not necessary even if the lapsed policy has been there for six months. All you need is proper vehicle documents with you. However, in the case of a car, inspection is compulsory and unavoidable. You will have to undergo a tedious process and may lose some benefits if the break in the policy is more than 90 days.

What are the fallouts of driving without a motor insurance policy?

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, it is illegal to drive without a motor insurance policy in India. The law demands that every vehicle must be insured with at least a Third Party policy. There are various fallouts of not having motor insurance and all of them will affect your pocket. If you meet an accident, you will have to pay for the repairs expenses and, in case, you accidentally damage property of a third person or injure someone then you will be liable to pay for the damages and hospitalization expenses. If asked, you are also required to show your insurance papers to traffic police otherwise you will be fined with Rs.2000 or, in some cases, imprisonment up to 3 months or both.