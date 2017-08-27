At 35, consider 60-80% of portfolio towards equity and rest towards debt, real estate

Morningstar

Various studies show that the asset allocation or the mix of various assets including equity, debt, gold, etc. held in a portfolio is considered one of the key determinants of its performance in terms of risk & return.

Investment products like stocks, equity mutual funds, fixed deposits, bonds, debt mutual funds, gold, real estate, etc. can be categorized into various asset classes based on their respective risk and return characteristics.

Bonds with strong credit ratings and debt mutual funds are generally considered safe instruments due to fixed coupon payouts and promise of return of principal/capital invested at a certain time in the future.

Due to this characteristic, returns from debt instruments are generally low and may not always beat inflation.

Returns from stocks and equity mutual funds are linked to the financial performance of the underlying companies and the economy broadly, and sentiments of market participants, which tend to fluctuate, in the short term.

Hence, returns from equities tend to be volatile in the short to medium term but have the potential to beat inflation and generate attractive returns over the long term (7 to 10 years and above).

Real estate typically requires a high investment outlay, lacks transparency in terms of pricing and can be illiquid.

So, how much of each asset class should be held in a portfolio. A suitable asset allocation is typically based on one’s investment horizon and risk appetite.

Due to the characteristics of various asset classes mentioned above, a short investment horizon (up to 2 to 3years), would demand a higher allocation to debt instruments and debt funds and possibly a marginal allocation to equity (not more than 5 percent to 10 percent) in a portfolio.

A medium-term investment horizon (say 4 to 7 years) permits a moderate allocation to equity (around 25 percent to 50 percent), based on one’s risk appetite, and the remainder in debt, gold, etc.

A long-term investment goal, like a 35-year old planning for retirement at the age 60 years, could afford a higher allocation to equity (60 percent to 80 percent of the portfolio), and the remainder to debt, real estate, etc.

Generally, longer the investment horizon and higher the risk appetite, higher would be the allocation to equity.

And once the asset allocation is decided and the investments made, should one hold the investments ‘as is’, over the investment horizon.

Typically, the performance of each asset class would vary over a period of time, resulting in the asset allocation to deviate from the initial level.

It essential to monitor and review the asset allocation and underlying portfolio, ideally every 6 to 12 months, to ensure that it is in line with one’s expectations.

A deviation in the allocation to a particular asset of more than 5 percent to 10 percent from the initial level could be a trigger for rebalancing the portfolio.

Rebalancing can be done over one to two-year periods considering transaction costs and taxation impact.

Further, as one’s investment goal draws closer, it would be advisable to gradually reduce allocation to equity and increase the allocation to debt instruments.

The author is Director, Portfolio strategist, Morningstar Investment Adviser (I) Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.