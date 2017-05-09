All set for summer vacation? Here's how much travel insurance you should buy

Moneycontrol News

As you prepare for your foreign travel and are looking for travel insurance, you must be wondering how much cover for you and your family to stay protected.

Insurance companies generally offer a few limited option to retail individual to choose from around $50,000, which can go up to $500,000 under different plans mostly categorised as Silver, Gold and Platinum.

So, which option should you opt for? Insurance experts say the choice would vary depending on the geography you are travelling to, the cost of medical treatment at those places, duration of stay and the age of the traveler.

“It is advisable for all consumers to first go through their needs and then make a refined and wise purchase,” says Naval Goel, CEO, PolicyX.com.

Goel pointed out the potential loss of each traveler varies. This would depend on how much of your trip is prepaid, refundability of the air ticket, your state of health, the value of your luggage, where you're traveling, and what coverage you already have (through your medical insurance, homeowners or renters insurance, and/or credit card).

Nikhil Apte, Chief Product Officer, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co, says the geography you are travelling to will have a huge bearing on the plan that you choose. “For Asia except Japan and Korea $50,000 is good, for Europe minimum $100,000 cover is good, while for the US one should have a minimum $200,000 insurance cover,” he said

Your duration of stay would also have a bearing on the amount of cover you choose. Thus, if you are travelling for a week, you can choose lower sum insured, but for longer stays of more than a month’s duration, higher exposure to the country and weather increases risks. So better to go for a notch above in the sum insured. “If you travel to USA for more than 3 months, it is advisable you take a $5 lakh cover,” says Apte.

Mahavir Chopra, Director, Health, Life and Strategic Initiatives, Coverfox.com adds the element of age while deciding. “Sum insured should depend on the degree of risk that will vary depending on the age of the members, the number of days of travel and countries you are traveling to. For instance, if your parents who are above 60 years are traveling to USA for 90 days to meet your sister it would demand a coverage of above $200,000, while if you are traveling to Bali for a quick one week holiday, a sub $50,000 cover would be just enough,” says Chopra.