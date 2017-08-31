Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline is almost here! Here is what you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Even as the extended deadline for linking your PAN with the Aadhaar card is tomorrow, it will be worthwhile to remember that a mandatory compliance will help ease transactions later on.

First off, linking the two is simple and can be done through various methods, in no time. Keeping tomorrow's date will prove crucial as, let's not forget, we have had a grace period of a month from the earlier scheduled day of July 31.

Filing taxes without linking Aadhaar and PAN is going to be a burden as the PAN number post tomorrow's deadline will become invalid. A new PAN number is necessary which can take anywhere from two to four weeks to arrive.

For those who have not done the needful, here is a complete guide to do the same.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Supreme Court has only granted a "partial stay for the time being, pending resolution of the other cases before the larger bench of the Supreme Court" when it first upheld the linkage by law.

It has also made the Aadhaar number compulsory for applying for a PAN number. The CBDT quoted the SC order in this context: "...those who are not PAN holders, while applying for PAN, they are required to give Aadhaar number. This is the stipulation of sub-section (1) of Section 139AA, which we have already upheld.