App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Aug 30, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline is almost here! Here is what you need to know

Filing taxes without linking them is going to be a burden as a PAN number is necessary for the same.One must get a new PAN card which can take anywhere from two to four weeks to arrive.

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline is almost here! Here is what you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Even as the extended deadline for linking your PAN with the Aadhaar card is tomorrow, it will be worthwhile to remember that a mandatory compliance will help ease transactions later on.

First off, linking the two is simple and can be done through various methods, in no time. Keeping tomorrow's date will prove crucial as, let's not forget, we have had a grace period of a month from the earlier scheduled day of July 31.

Filing taxes without linking Aadhaar and PAN is going to be a burden as the PAN number post tomorrow's deadline will become invalid. A new PAN number is necessary which can take anywhere from two to four weeks to arrive.

For those who have not done the needful, here is a complete guide to do the same.

Also read : Now, link your PAN and Aadhaar numbers via SMS

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Supreme Court has only granted a "partial stay for the time being, pending resolution of the other cases before the larger bench of the Supreme Court" when it first upheld the linkage by law.

It has also made the Aadhaar number compulsory for applying for a PAN number. The CBDT quoted the SC order in this context: "...those who are not PAN holders, while applying for PAN, they are required to give Aadhaar number. This is the stipulation of sub-section (1) of Section 139AA, which we have already upheld.

Here is a final checklist to avoid last minute glitches.

tags #Aadhaar #Economy #Income Tax #PAN #personal finance #Tax

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.