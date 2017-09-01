5 factors to consider while buying term insurance and how much they cost

Moneycontrol News

If you have dependents, you must have term insurance in your financial portfolio. Terms plans are not restricted to people who are in their early 20s or 30s but cater to the protection needs of all. Term plan provides benefits the individual's family only on the death of the policyholder. This means that these plans are pure insurance product. However, there are some plans which provide return of premium but that should not be considered as an investment because you are not earning any return from it. Therefore, if you are buying a term plan it simply means that you are protecting your family from the occurrence of any uncertain future events.

There are a plethora of term insurance plans in the current financial marketplace. One need to choose the best plan for themselves to provide their family overall protection as per one’s need. However, these pure term insurance are often featured with so many other advantages that it becomes difficult for the consumer to decide the product that is best suited.

Let’s take a look at some key points to consider before purchasing a term plan.

Need: You should calculate your insurance needs by looking at your overall liabilities like long-term needs such as paying off a home loan or child’s education and child's wedding costs including your household expenses.

Coverage: You can easily get a cover of 10-20 times then your current annual income. However, you should buy a cover according to your requirement and not go for an unusually high cover as it will only add to your premium outgo.

Premium: Premiums should be commensurate with the sum assured you opted. Thus, it may not be advisable to go with the lowest premium option. Rather, you should go according to your needs and wants.

Tenure: You always need a life cover if you have dependents. A term plan can be bought till retirement or when one’s financial liabilities towards dependents end.

Returns: You mostly don't get any maturity benefit. However, there are plans which can give you return of premium option once your policy term gets over. While opting such plans make sure you know that your premium price may rise up to double or more of what you were paying without availing the option of return of premium for the same sum assured.

Here is how much you would pay annually at different ages for a similar amount of term cover for different plans:

We have calculated premium of term Insurance policy till retirement age taken as 60 years. Therefore, the policy term for each age category mentioned below is taken as 35,30,25,20 years respectively.

Insurance Company Plan Name *Premium (Annually) Age- 25 Years *Premium (Annually) Age- 30 Years *Premium (Annually) Age- 35 Years *Premium (Annually) Age- 40 Years ICICI Prudential iProtect Smart 9238 10797 13214 16906 HDFC Life Click2Protect 3D Plus 8344 9718 11891 15210 Max Life Online Term Plan Plus 7080 8378 10384 13334 Aegon Life iTerm 6521 7497 9512 12717 PNB Met Life Mera Term Plan 7547 8756 10776 13611 Bharti AXA Flexi Term Plan 6726 8260 10384 13570 Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance iSelect 6481 7379 8849 11465 Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Total Secure+ 6822 7676 9829 12394 Future Generali Flexi Online Term 6835 7682 10023 12802 Aviva Life Insurance iLife Total Protect 7901 9262 11148 14416 IDBI Federal Life Insurance isurance 7822 9251 11257 14089 Birla Sun life Protect@Ease 8118 9328 11363 14266 TATA AIA Life Sampoorna Raksha 8378 9440 11446 15340 Bajaj Allianz eTouch 8934 10372 12531 15895 LIC eTerm 13420 16060 19690 24750

Profile: Male- Non-Smoker, living in a metro city, Sum Assured Rs 1 crore.*All Premiums are in rupees

Source: www.policybazaar.com

Evaluating one’s own need is not an easy task. It is always advisable to everyone, who is buying a term policy, should take the help of a financial planner to evaluate his/her need before investing.