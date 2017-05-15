Performance not the real reason for the mass lay-offs, say sacked I-T employees

The fault lines in India's USD 154 billion information and technology industry are showing, as companies grapple with archaic business models based purely on wage arbitrage. With existing clients driving a hard bargain and new projects difficult to come by, IT firms are taking the easiest way to shore up profit margins—sacking employees.

On record, these firms claim that lay-offs have to do more with non-performance rather than cost-savings. Also, they say, employees have been leaving on their own. But those who have been summarily fired have a different version to offer. In some cases, programmers who were given high performance ratings just a few months ago, were forced to resign on grounds of non-performance.

Moneycontrol spoke to three such employees (some of whom have gone on record) and narrated their personal account on how their employers have dealt with them over the last fortnight.

Kushan Gupta (Name changed)Age 37 yearsEmployer: Cap GeminiLocation: KolkataQualification: BCom & MBAFinancial Liabilities: A home loan to service and a family of five to feed

Current Status: Unemployed

At the start of the year, Kushan Gupta was looking forward to a citation from his company for completing six years of service. For the last few years, Gupta’s performance rating was 3 on a scale of five, which implies that he was meeting the expectations in his role. In an industry with attrition rates as high as 12-14 percent, Gupta would be considered an asset for his company, a global technology services behemoth.

Gupta says he received an email in January 2017 from his HR department saying he would receive a citation from the company for his services.

“I was told I would receive a citation and letter of appreciation; so I thought my programme director was joking when I was told my services were being terminated,” says Kushan.

The conversation began with his manager telling Kushan that his rating was low, and as there were no projects suited to his skills, he was being let go. He would get three months pay as severance pay.

In the company, 80 percent of the employees get a rating of 3 which means they are meeting expectations. About 10-15 percent fall in the bucket of 'exceeds expectations', which has a rating of 2. A rating of 1 suggests the employee is outstanding, and a rating of 4 means the employee is not meeting the standards required of him. Gupta isn’t walking away quietly; he has sought legal advice and is planning to fight his termination. While he has accepted the compensation and stopped going to work from last month, he believes that the organization has been unfair to him and is branding him as a non-performer whereas the real problem is that its acquisition of iGate has not worked. The company has lost several large accounts and that made shedding jobs a necessity. He says 6,000 people have been retrenched by the company in Kolkata alone.

What rankles Kushan and others like him is the manner in which the company has handled the layoffs. When Kushan asked the HR manager the real reason behind the sackings, the HR manager said there was no value-add in the job even after six years while compensation had increased. The company could hire 3-4 people in the same amount of money being paid.

Finding another job in Kolkata is not easy as there has been a freeze in hiring by most companies in the last several months. Even those looking for fresh talent are not taking employees on their rolls. Instead, the body-shopping companies are being told to keep employees on their rolls. Jobs are now project-based and not based on a fixed tenure. Kushan and several others like him in Kolkata are planning to approach the courts and government for assistance for what they consider is “unethical and illegal severance.”

Name: Hitesh Jha (Name changed)Age: 30 yearsQualification: MCAFinancial Liabilities: Dependent family of six in Uttar PradeshCurrent Status: On the benchEmployed with a US-headquartered IT companyLocation: Bangalore

Skill: Full stack Java programmer

The dreaded call from the human resource department to discuss performance issues is not only for the laggards. Hitesh Jha was among the programmers handpicked by his company to upgrade skills in emerging technologies. But before he was retrained, Jha had to sign a bond which tied him to the company for two years. In case he decided to leave before that he would have to pay the company Rs 1 lakh. So it came as a shock when he was asked to resign earlier this month by the HR department. He was not given any specific reason. All that he was offered was 4 months of salary as severance if he resigned. Jha sent an email seeking clarity on whether he would still have to pay Rs 1 lakh as part of the bond since technically he was the one leaving the company. He got no response to his mail.

Jha, who lives in Bangalore alone, says he has spent 10 years in the industry and his rating has always been in the top quartile. Also, he has received a bonus too after having upgraded his skills in the last one year. But that has not stopped the company from calling him a non-performer.

Jha says: “The project I was working on moved to Virtusa thanks to vendor consolidation. There are several vendors that work on a project and the project I was on moved entirely to Virtusa Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed company. I was upskilled and yet I was benched when the project moved to the other vendor. After two months, I have been told to resign as my performance is not up to the mark compared to people in the similar designation across the country.”

Jha is not the only one; there are hundreds of professionals across India who are being forced by their respective employers to quit voluntarily if they want a better separation package. “Nearly 80 percent people being asked to quit are in the 5-10 years bracket,” says Jha.

Earlier, engineers who had completed a project and were waiting for a new assignment were put in the deployment pool for three months and then moved to the project deployment pool for another two months. Now, there is only one pool; the associate deployment pool where engineers have a bench time of two months. Companies no longer can afford to pay employees who are not being deployed as projects have been drying up and margins come under pressure.

Software engineers expect this to become a trend as companies will want to weed out employees with experience of more than five years to bring in freshers who cost significantly less money and can be trained in a short span of time in new technologies, which require no prior experience.

Jha says that companies are even snatching access cards and intimidating employees to quit.

Name: E Sreenivasan (Real name)Age: 31 yearsQualification: MCA from Anna University ChennaiCurrent Status: On the benchEmployed with Cognizant TechnologiesLocation: Coimbatore

Skill: Mainframes, CACS, Cobolt and Database Management Systems

Last October, Sreenivasan was asked to apply for an H-1B visa. At that point, he was among the few considered good enough to be sent for an onsite project. But after he got the visa, Cognizant put him on the bench.

“After spending two months on the bench, I got a call from the human resource manager. When I asked the agenda of the meeting, I was not told anything,” he says.

The meeting has not happened so far. But Sreenivasan is determined to resist any attempts at a forcible resignation.

“I will not resign like some of my colleagues have, even if I am forced to. If I was a non-performer then why did the company spend Rs 3-5 lakh on getting me a H-1B visa?,” Sreenivasan asks.

Several employees are taking such a stand as they believe that the rationale behind the sacking is not performance. Given the dearth of jobs in the sector, the employees feel they have little to lose even if they put up a stiff fight. On the upside, they could get their companies to offer them a more reasonable severance pay.