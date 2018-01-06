App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Per capita income growth may fall 8.3% to Rs 1,11,782 in FY18

"The per capita net national income during 2017-18 is estimated to be Rs 1,11,782 showing a rise of 8.3 percent as compared to Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-17 with the growth rate of 9.7 percent," said First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2017-18' released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's per capita income, a gauge for measuring living standard, is likely to witness a slower growth of 8.3 percent at Rs 1,11,782 in FY 2017-18.

In 2016-17, per capita income of Indians had grown by 9.7 percent to to Rs 1,03,219.

"The per capita net national income during 2017-18 is estimated to be Rs 1,11,782 showing a rise of 8.3 percent as compared to Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-17 with the growth rate of 9.7 percent," said First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2017-18' released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The per capita income in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2017-18 is likely to attain a level of Rs 86,660 as compared to Rs 82,269 for the year 2016-17, it said.

The growth rate in per capita income (real terms) is estimated at 5.3 percent during 2017-18, as against 5.7 percent in the previous year, it added.

The economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 percent in 2017-18, the lowest under the Modi-led government, mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 percent in 2016-17 and 8 percent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 percent in 2014-15.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.