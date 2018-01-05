App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PepsiCo, Varun Beverages tie up for Tropicana, others

"In order to further unlock the potential of brand Tropicana, we have entered into a strategic partnership with VBL for ramping up the selling and delivery infrastructure for our Premium Go to Market channel in their territories across North and East India," PepsiCo India Vice President-Nutrition Category Deepika Warrier said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Food and Beverages maker PepsiCo today said it has entered into a strategic partnership with bottling partner Varun Beverages, which will now sell and distribute the entire Tropicana range of juices along with Gatorade and Quaker Value-Added Dairy in north and east India.

Already, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) holds manufacturing, sales and distribution rights for Tropicana Slice and Tropicana Frutz in north and east regions.

"In order to further unlock the potential of brand Tropicana, we have entered into a strategic partnership with VBL for ramping up the selling and delivery infrastructure for our Premium Go to Market channel in their territories across North and East India," PepsiCo India Vice President-Nutrition Category Deepika Warrier said in a statement.

The company said the north and east regions together account for 80 percent of the juice market in India and VBL's contiguous reach helps us more than double the distribution reach in these states.

related news

"The goal is to double the Tropicana juice business by 2020 and to grow to be India's No 1 fruit and veggies brand in the next decade," Warrier said.

VBL is a leading franchisee of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

"We are confident that the addition of this portfolio will help expand the franchise for brand Tropicana in these territories," Varun Beverages Ltd Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

It produces and distributes a wide range of products including Pepsi, 7UP, Tropicana Slice and packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.

tags #Business #Companies #PepsiCo

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.