App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 18, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm QR to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank accounts

The company also plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 2018 towards training and awareness building initiatives to expand the reach and acceptance of Paytm QR in the offline merchant community.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.

Payments platform Paytm today said its QR code will now allow shopkeepers to accept customer payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge.

The company also plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 2018 towards training and awareness building initiatives to expand the reach and acceptance of Paytm QR in the offline merchant community.

"The Paytm QR now allows offline merchants to accept unlimited payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge," Paytm said in a statement.

Consumers can scan and pay at the merchant outlets using their preferred payment methods like Paytm, UPI, debit/credit cards and net banking, it added.

"Paytm is accepted at millions of large retail chains as well as small stores across the country... With Paytm QR, our merchant partners can now accept payments at zero percent charge and there is no monthly limit on collecting payments from their customers," Paytm COO Kiran Vasireddy said.

Paytm will continue to invest in expanding its payments network to ensure every small and large merchant is empowered with the power of mobile payments, Vasireddy added.

Paytm -- which counts Softbank, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial among its investors -- has over 5 million offline merchants who accept payments through Paytm.

tags #Business

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.