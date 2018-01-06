Paytm Payments Bank, IndusInd tie-up for fixed deposit facility

Additionally, if a customer becomes a senior citizen before the maturity period, the account will be auto-renewed under the senior citizen scheme, thus earning higher interest, it added.
Paytm Payments Bank said it has partnered Induslnd Bank to introduce a facility to create a fixed deposit when the customer balance exceeds Rs 1 lakh at the end of the day.
Paytm Payments Bank customers can redeem their deposits instantly, anytime without paying any pre-closure or miscellaneous charges and can earn up to 6.85 percent annual interest, the company said in a statement.
