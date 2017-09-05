App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 05, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Payments Bank board approves Rs 60 cr rights issue

The board of Paytm Payments Bank has approved a Rs 60 crore rights issue for its existing shareholders, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Paytm Payments Bank board approves Rs 60 cr rights issue

The board of Paytm Payments Bank has approved a Rs 60 crore rights issue for its existing shareholders, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

"...the consent of the Board is hereby accorded to issue on a right basis, 6,00,00,000 equity shares of the company of the face value of Rs 10 to the investor...," Paytm Payments Bank said in a filing to the corporate affairs ministry.

These investors include Sharma, One97 Communications Ltd and One97 Communications India Ltd, it added.

Sharma will be issued 3.06 crore shares, while One97 Communications Ltd will be given 2.34 crore shares.

Sixty lakh shares will be issued to One97 Communications India.

The resolution was passed at the company's board meeting on July 25, 2017, the document showed.

Paytm commenced its payments bank operations earlier this year. Sharma holds the majority share in Paytm Payments Bank, with the rest being held by Alibaba-backed One97 Communications. However, the Chinese entity does not have a direct shareholding in the payments bank.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India had awarded in- principal nod to 11 entities for setting up payments bank operations with the objective of deepening financial inclusion in the country.

Sharma, the founder of One97 Communications that owns Paytm, was among the 11 to get the nod.

Payments banks can accept deposits from individuals and small businesses up to Rs 1 lakh per account.

tags #Business #Paytm Payments Bank

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.