App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 13, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall launches 'pre-GST clearance sale': Here are the top deals

With an aim to clear its stocks sales ahead of the GST implementation, the company offers various deals and discounts on electronics and large appliances.

Paytm Mall launches 'pre-GST clearance sale': Here are the top deals

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to become a reality in less than a month, Paytm Mall is offering steep discounts in a 'Pre-GST clearance sale' on electronics and large appliances from June 13 to June 15.

Several retailers are trying to clear stocks ahead of the implementation of GST, which will bring in a new tax regime and price revisions.

Paytm Mall, the online marketplace arm of e-wallet firm Paytm, is offering various deals and discounts on electronics and large appliances.

Customers can get cashback up to Rs 20,000 on items like TVs, consumer durables, premium laptops etc.

There is a 40 percent cashback on watches from brands like Titan, Timex, and Giordano

There is also Rs 10,000 cashback on all best-selling smartphones like Apple, Vivo, and Oppo and also 15 percent cashback on the budget smartphones like Lyf, Intex.

The pre-GST clearance sale will host over 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands, with all major brand labels.

Top deals of Pre-GST clearance sale

Apple Macbook Air 13 (MMGF2 HN/A) (Silver)

Price- Rs 80,900

Discounted Price- Rs 56,099 (31%)

Lenovo Ideapad 110 (Pentium N3710)

Price- Rs 37,390

Discounted Price- Rs 19,990 (47%)

With Flat Rs 2500 cashback

DSLR

Canon EOS 1300 D (EF S18-55 IS II)

Price- 29,995

Discounted Price- Rs 23,298 (22%)

With 15% cash back (Max cashback Rs 10,000)

Nikon D3300

Price- Rs 32,950

Discounted price- Rs 26,810 (195)

With 15% cashback

Smart phones

Apple iPhone 7 32 GB (Black)

Price- Rs 60,000

Discounted Price- Rs 45,349 (24%)

With cashback of Rs 5750

Google Pixel 32 GB (Very Silver)

Price- Rs 57,000

Discounted Price- Rs 40,998 (28%)

With cashback of 15%

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.