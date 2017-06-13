Paytm Mall launches 'pre-GST clearance sale': Here are the top deals
With an aim to clear its stocks sales ahead of the GST implementation, the company offers various deals and discounts on electronics and large appliances.
With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to become a reality in less than a month, Paytm Mall is offering steep discounts in a 'Pre-GST clearance sale' on electronics and large appliances from June 13 to June 15.
Several retailers are trying to clear stocks ahead of the implementation of GST, which will bring in a new tax regime and price revisions.
Paytm Mall, the online marketplace arm of e-wallet firm Paytm, is offering various deals and discounts on electronics and large appliances.
Customers can get cashback up to Rs 20,000 on items like TVs, consumer durables, premium laptops etc.
There is a 40 percent cashback on watches from brands like Titan, Timex, and Giordano
There is also Rs 10,000 cashback on all best-selling smartphones like Apple, Vivo, and Oppo and also 15 percent cashback on the budget smartphones like Lyf, Intex.The pre-GST clearance sale will host over 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands, with all major brand labels.
- Up to ₹20,000 Cashback on TVs
- Up to ₹20,000 Cashback on Laptops
- Flat 70% Cashback on Jeans
Shop Now: https://t.co/lycTJR36jj pic.twitter.com/j9Vj4JH1sN— Paytm Mall (@PaytmMall) June 13, 2017
Top deals of Pre-GST clearance sale
Apple Macbook Air 13 (MMGF2 HN/A) (Silver)
Price- Rs 80,900
Discounted Price- Rs 56,099 (31%)
Lenovo Ideapad 110 (Pentium N3710)
Price- Rs 37,390
Discounted Price- Rs 19,990 (47%)
With Flat Rs 2500 cashback
DSLR
Canon EOS 1300 D (EF S18-55 IS II)
Price- 29,995
Discounted Price- Rs 23,298 (22%)
With 15% cash back (Max cashback Rs 10,000)
Nikon D3300
Price- Rs 32,950
Discounted price- Rs 26,810 (195)
With 15% cashback
Smart phones
Apple iPhone 7 32 GB (Black)
Price- Rs 60,000
Discounted Price- Rs 45,349 (24%)
With cashback of Rs 5750
Google Pixel 32 GB (Very Silver)
Price- Rs 57,000
Discounted Price- Rs 40,998 (28%)With cashback of 15%