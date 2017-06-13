Paytm Mall launches 'pre-GST clearance sale': Here are the top deals

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to become a reality in less than a month, Paytm Mall is offering steep discounts in a 'Pre-GST clearance sale' on electronics and large appliances from June 13 to June 15.

Several retailers are trying to clear stocks ahead of the implementation of GST, which will bring in a new tax regime and price revisions.

Paytm Mall, the online marketplace arm of e-wallet firm Paytm, is offering various deals and discounts on electronics and large appliances.

Customers can get cashback up to Rs 20,000 on items like TVs, consumer durables, premium laptops etc.

There is a 40 percent cashback on watches from brands like Titan, Timex, and Giordano

There is also Rs 10,000 cashback on all best-selling smartphones like Apple, Vivo, and Oppo and also 15 percent cashback on the budget smartphones like Lyf, Intex.



- Up to ₹20,000 Cashback on TVs

- Up to ₹20,000 Cashback on Laptops

- Flat 70% Cashback on Jeans

Shop Now: https://t.co/lycTJR36jj pic.twitter.com/j9Vj4JH1sN — Paytm Mall (@PaytmMall) June 13, 2017

The pre-GST clearance sale will host over 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands, with all major brand labels.

Top deals of Pre-GST clearance sale

Apple Macbook Air 13 (MMGF2 HN/A) (Silver)

Price- Rs 80,900

Discounted Price- Rs 56,099 (31%)

Lenovo Ideapad 110 (Pentium N3710)

Price- Rs 37,390

Discounted Price- Rs 19,990 (47%)

With Flat Rs 2500 cashback

DSLR

Canon EOS 1300 D (EF S18-55 IS II)

Price- 29,995

Discounted Price- Rs 23,298 (22%)

With 15% cash back (Max cashback Rs 10,000)

Nikon D3300

Price- Rs 32,950

Discounted price- Rs 26,810 (195)

With 15% cashback

Smart phones

Apple iPhone 7 32 GB (Black)

Price- Rs 60,000

Discounted Price- Rs 45,349 (24%)

With cashback of Rs 5750

Google Pixel 32 GB (Very Silver)

Price- Rs 57,000

Discounted Price- Rs 40,998 (28%)

With cashback of 15%