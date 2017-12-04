App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 04, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm CEO contributes Rs 500 towards on Armed Forces Flag Day, Twitter unites to troll him

However, the defence minister thanked Sharma for his contribution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Saturday posted on Twitter a screengrab of the donation he made to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and it clearly did not go down well with the Twitter fraternity.

Vijay Shekhar posted on Twitter: “Just sent Rs 501 to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,” and tagged the Defence Minister.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the ‘publicity stunt’ and chided Sharma for contributing such a meagre amount despite being the owner of a multi-billion dollar company.

However, the defence minister thanked Sharma for his contribution.

