Paytm CEO contributes Rs 500 towards on Armed Forces Flag Day, Twitter unites to troll him

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Saturday posted on Twitter a screengrab of the donation he made to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and it clearly did not go down well with the Twitter fraternity.



Just sent ₹501 to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Vijay Shekhar posted on Twitter: “Just sent Rs 501 to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,” and tagged the Defence Minister.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the ‘publicity stunt’ and chided Sharma for contributing such a meagre amount despite being the owner of a multi-billion dollar company.



Nice way of publicity. If u had donated a huge sum, u wudnt have been talk of the town. Donation shudnt be publicized on twitter.





Millions earned due to demon , bought Golf links land -90crores and donation 500 that too being used for paytm marketing indirectly. sir you are an inspiration !!

Thank You! Your generous contribution would be sufficient to provide entire armed forces with a retirement fund.

बस करो ..... इतना सब दान में दे दोगे तो बच्चे क्या खायेंगे?

You are a true baniya. Salute!!! — Satish Bhatnagar (@satish7b) December 3, 2017





Wow what a huge amount!

This is somewhere an insult to the defence forces sir. You are owner of PayTM and 501 amount is just an Insult. Please put this tweet down. This will backfire sir. — Gaurav Pandey (@PandeyTweets) December 2, 2017





What a cheap publicity stunt. These days common rural citizens give this much money for Saraswati Pooja. Our tycoons are so miser. CSR must have a burden for you. Didn't expect this from you!

However, the defence minister thanked Sharma for his contribution.