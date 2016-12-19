PayPal, Paytm in legal battle over trademark

US based e-wallet company PayPal has filed a trademark infringement case against Alibaba backed Indian counterpart Paytm.

PayPal has used a two-toned blue colour scheme for its logo and has alleged that Paytm has used the same pattern to exploit Paypal's "global reputation and grow its user base."

PayPal in its notice states, “Such adoption and/or use of the impugned mark is likely to cause confusion and deception amongst members of trade and public in that they will mistakenly believe that the services under the impugned mark originate from the Opponent [PayPal] or that the Applicant [Paytm] is affiliated or connected with the Opponent, which is not the case.”



