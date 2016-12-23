Dec 23, 2016, 11.33 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The competition is heating up in the online payments space. In a recent development, global payments platform PayPal Holdings Inc. is in the final stages of closing a deal to take a significant minority stake in domestic digital payments platform Freecharge, reports Mint.
PayPal may buy 25% minority stake in Freecharge
