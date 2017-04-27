Pay hike in telecom sector to be lowest this year, likely to average at 7.6%: Report

Moneycontrol News

Telecom operators are likely to give out an average increment of 7.6 percent this year, says a report by HR consultancy firm Aon Hewitt. This could be lowest hike ever in the sector.

The increments will be low as revenue and profitability in the sector remain under pressure due to intense competition and consolidation.

However, if inflation is taken into account, then the situation might not look so bleak for the industry.

"With lower inflation over the past few quarters, the inflation-adjusted salary increase is likely to be higher compared to previous years," Navneet Rattan, industry lead (manufacturing & services sector), Aon Hewitt told the Economic Times.

This means that people will have more money in hand even with increment at its lowest.

According to the media report, high performers are likely to be from digital section and new-age businesses like mobile banking, data marketing and market segmentation.

ET sources reveal that telcos have begun their appraisal process for the new year. The companies are expecting a muted year and hence, low rise in income is likely.

The telecom industry -- reeling under debt of Rs 4.9 lakh crore – could see increment below India Inc’s expectation of 9.5 percent.

On an average, a raise for the broader industry is expected to be 8.9 percent, which will be lowest in 15 years. Non-operator companies, who are into services or tower business, could see a hike near 9.8 percent level, according to the report.

Not only increment, but performance bonuses are also likely to take a hit of nearly 40 percent. The media report also says that mid to senior level employees may get high variable pay in salary to ensure better performance.

Aon Hewitt report says that variable component could be 30.8 percent of a senior manager’s salary. Variable pay last year was 30.3 percent for same level and 22.5 percent in 2015.

Higher rise in tower business is because the companies had time to adjust to the consolidation.

The telcos are struggling with consolidation setting in the sector. Post the entry of Reliance Jio, a stiff price war has erupted between the companies. Jio continues to expand its subscriber base with discounted offers.

According to experts, disruption in the sector is likely to continue for next 12-18 months.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, nearly 3400 jobs losses have been reported in the last six months as telcos try to cut down cost.

While bigger players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India have managed to cut losses through consolidation, smaller companies are withering under the pressure.