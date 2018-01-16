App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patanjali ties up with etailers to push products online

"Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market," Ramdev said while announcing the partnerships.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Patanjali
Patanjali

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved today announced its partnership with eight online platforms in a move to push sales of its range of products.

"Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market," Ramdev said while announcing the partnerships.

Patanjali has partnered with e-commerce firms Amazon, Grofers, Shopclues, Flipkart, BigBasket, 1mg, Paytm Mall and Netmeds on which whole range of Patanjali products will be available.

Patanjali medicine requiring prescription will be sold only through Netmeds and 1mg.

Shopclues Senior President Operations Vishal Sharma said that the company will directly source and sell product to consumers.

Patanjali and e-commerce will not offer discount for selling online to maintain balance with sale from retail outlets.

