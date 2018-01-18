App
Jan 18, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali signs consent saying it won't 'denigrate' HUL soap brands

In September last year, HUL took Patanjali to court for airing their premium soap brands - Lux, Dove, Pears and Lifebuoy - which seemed to be disparaging HUL's brands.

Patanjali Ayurved has agreed not to unfairly criticise Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) soap brands and its business through advertisements in a consent decree with HUL and was taken note by Bombay High Court on January 11, reports The Times of India.

In September last year, the FMCG powerhouse took Patanjali to court for airing an ad which seemed to be disparaging towards HUL's premium soap brands. The ad suggested that consumers should choose ayurved soaps and reject 'chemical-based soaps.'
 HUL executive director (legal & corporate affairs) Dev Bajpai told the paper: "After an injunction order was passed in September last year, Patanjali had approached us for a settlement. The offer from their end was no different from what the court had already ordered in September. We have now agreed to a consent order only after it was agreed by Patanjali for a permanent injunction on the advertisement in question and any other ad of a similar nature and, more importantly, on agreeing to a perpetual restraint from disparaging or denigrating our products or our business."

HUL is the market leader for soaps as it controls close to half of the Rs 15,000 crore.  Patanjali is believed to be a market disruptor in the FMCG space.

