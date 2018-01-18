Patanjali signs consent saying it won't 'denigrate' HUL soap brands

Patanjali Ayurved has agreed not to unfairly criticise Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) soap brands and its business through advertisements in a consent decree with HUL and was taken note by Bombay High Court on January 11, reports The Times of India.

HUL executive director (legal & corporate affairs) Dev Bajpai told the paper: "After an injunction order was passed in September last year, Patanjali had approached us for a settlement. The offer from their end was no different from what the court had already ordered in September. We have now agreed to a consent order only after it was agreed by Patanjali for a permanent injunction on the advertisement in question and any other ad of a similar nature and, more importantly, on agreeing to a perpetual restraint from disparaging or denigrating our products or our business."

In September last year, the FMCG powerhouse took Patanjali to court for airing an ad which seemed to be disparaging towards HUL's premium soap brands. The ad suggested that consumers should choose ayurved soaps and reject 'chemical-based soaps.'