App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patanjali Ayurved looking for foreign venture funds

The Haridwar-based company has held several meetings with leading fund managers in Mumbai in the last couple of months through financial services company UBS and IDFC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is in talks with several foreign venture funds for investment in its ongoing projects like food processing units and manufacturing units, said a company official.

The Haridwar-based company has held several meetings with leading fund managers in Mumbai in the last couple of months through financial services company UBS and IDFC.

Patanjali Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna also participated in the meetings, he added.

"We had meetings with the world's largest equity funds through the letter circulated by UBS and then it was facilitated by IDFC also. Through them, we met over a dozen venture capitalists in the last couple of months," Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI.

related news

Confirming reports that Patanjali was in talks with French luxury group LVMH, he said as per Patanjali's policy, it would go with its own terms for such fundings, which means no stake, no share and a lower rate of interest.

"Our terms are very simple that we would not allow any share or stake of Patanjali to them. We want the money simply in the form of a loan, which should have lower interest rate than that of a bank," he added.

Moreover, Patanjali would accept "any loan or borrowing in Indian Rupee only", as per its conditions.

LVMH, which is in the process of investing around Rs 5,000 crore, is evaluating the offers.

"We would not dilute our icon and identity for which we are known, that is Swadeshi and India-made products," Tijarawala added.

In 2016-17, Patanjali had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims a two-fold growth this fiscal.

Besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, Patanjali is present in sectors such as education and healthcare.

Recently, it had forayed into kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkin segments. Last month, it also announced its foray into solar equipment manufacturing.

Patanjali is also partnering this month with eight leading e-tailers and aggregators to push online sales of its FMCG products.

tags #Baba Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved #Business #French luxury group LVMH #India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.