App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales rise 9%, car sales 5% in May

Car sales were up 4.8 per cent at 1,66,630 units as against 1,58,996 units in May last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales rise 9%, car sales 5% in May

Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 8.63 per cent to 2,51,642 units in May from 2,31,640 units in the same month last year.

Car sales were up 4.8 per cent at 1,66,630 units as against 1,58,996 units in May last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month rose 7.72 per cent to 10,60,746 units from 9,84,715 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in May grew 11.89 per cent to 16,94,325 units as compared to 15,14,334 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles declined by 6.36 per cent to 53,457 units in May, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 10.05 per cent to 20,35,490 units from 18,49,542 units in May 2016, it added.

tags #Business #Domestic passenger vehicle #Motorcycle sales #SIAM

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.