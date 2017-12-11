App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 11, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales rise 14.29% in November; car sales up 4.49%

Domestic car sales were up 4.49 per cent to 1,81,395 units as against 1,73,607 units in November last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales last month rose 23.25 per cent to 9,59,122 units as against 7,78,173 units a year earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.29 per cent to 2,75,417 units in November from 2,40,983 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 4.49 per cent to 1,81,395 units as against 1,73,607 units in November last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales last month rose 23.25 per cent to 9,59,122 units as against 7,78,173 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in November rose 23.49 per cent to 15,35,277 units compared to 12,43,246 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 50.43 per cent to 68,846 units in November, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 24.05 per cent to 19,39,671 units from 15,63,658 units in November 2016, it added.

tags #automobile #Business #car #Companies #Domestic passenger vehicle #SIAM

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.