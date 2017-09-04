App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parle, Manpasand Beverages join hands to share sales network

Under the partnership, Manpasand Beverages will have access to Parle's 4.5 million outlets across India for its flagship brand 'Mango Sip' juice, Manpasand Beverages said in a statement.

Parle, Manpasand Beverages join hands to share sales network

Biscuits major Parle Products and Manpasand Beverages today announced an exclusive tie-up for distribution network sharing and cross-promotion of their brands.

Under the partnership, Manpasand Beverages will have access to Parle's 4.5 million outlets across India for its flagship brand 'Mango Sip' juice, Manpasand Beverages said in a statement.

Manpasand Beverages has introduced a new packaging for Mango Sip - 'Mango Sip Gold'- for this partnership. Under this, Parle biscuit packs and wafers will be offered along with Mango Sip's various Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), it added.

Currently, a pilot programme is underway in eastern region of the country involving two lakh outlets of Parle Products.

Manpasand Beverages Chairman and MD Dhirendra Singh said Parle Products emerged as natural partner as they have a strong distribution network across the country and also a diversified product portfolio that caters to all types of consumers.

"The pilot phase of this tie-up is underway and responses so far have been very encouraging as customers are appreciating the affordable pricing of the combination," Singh added.

Parle Products Category Head Krishna Rao said: "This is a significant venture for us as we look for further growth in the Indian FMCG market with value-for-money products."

Under this tie-up, both companies will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in snacks and biscuits and the beverage industry, the statement added.

tags #Business #Companies #Manpasand Beverages #Parle Products

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.