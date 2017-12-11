App
Dec 11, 2017 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parag Milk partners TajSATS Air Catering for product supply

"Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers," Shah added.

Parag Milk Foods today announced it has tied up with TajSATS Air Catering for supply of cow milk-based products on international flights.

"We have entered into an MoU for the first time with TajSATS to supply our products on international flights," Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said in a BSE filing.

This is just the beginning of the relationship and the company is looking to strengthen this partnership in the months to come, he said.

"Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers," Shah added.

The company is supplying products to TajSATS since August 2017, the company said.

Parag Milk sells its products under the brand "Gowardhan" and "Go". Shares of the company rose 8.33 per cent to Rs 264.70 a piece on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Milk #Parag Milk Foods #TajSATS Air Catering

