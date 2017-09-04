App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pantaloons' chief executive officer steps down

"Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company," Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Pantaloons' chief executive officer steps down

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail today said its division Pantaloons' Chief Executive Officer Shital Mehta has resigned from the company.

"Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company," Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd was trading at Rs 170.55 on the BSE, up 0.03 per cent.

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Business #Companies #Pantaloons #Shital mehta

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.