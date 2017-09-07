Panasonic is committed to its smartphone business in India: Manish Sharma

Panasonic India in August launched the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro which come equipped with ARBO – the virtual assistant and are priced at Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively.

These full metal body smartphones sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Asahi Dragon Trial glass. The Eluga A3 and A3 Pro are powered by a 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad–core and 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor along with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively, which is further expandable up to 128GB. Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM, run the Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

They carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with features like Phase Detection Auto Focus and LED flash, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. At the launch of these phones, we caught up with Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia for a quick conversation on the future of Panasonic smartphones and its commitment to the Indian market.

The company had announced that it will be coming out with 11 new smartphones this year and will also concentrate on both online and offline retail models. Manish also added that the specification war among smartphones is almost at a saturation point.

He said that user experience will be the key driver for consumers to choose a smartphone in the near future. Panasonic has been developing an AI based UI called ARBO for their phones and they hope to work on it to further enhance the user experience for his customers. Watch what all Manish had to say about Panasonic's commitment to its smartphone business in India.