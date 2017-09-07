App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 07, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Panasonic is committed to its smartphone business in India: Manish Sharma

These full metal body smartphones sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Asahi Dragon Trial glass. The Eluga A3 and A3 Pro are powered by a 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad–core and 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor along with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively, which is further expandable up to 128GB. Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM, run the Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Panasonic is committed to its smartphone business in India: Manish Sharma

Panasonic India in August launched the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro which come equipped with ARBO – the virtual assistant and are priced at Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively.

These full metal body smartphones sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Asahi Dragon Trial glass. The Eluga A3 and A3 Pro are powered by a 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad–core and 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor along with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively, which is further expandable up to 128GB. Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM, run the Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

They carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with features like Phase Detection Auto Focus and LED flash, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. At the launch of these phones, we caught up with Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia for a quick conversation on the future of Panasonic smartphones and its commitment to the Indian market.

The company had announced that it will be coming out with 11 new smartphones this year and will also concentrate on both online and offline retail models. Manish also added that the specification war among smartphones is almost at a saturation point.

He said that user experience will be the key driver for consumers to choose a smartphone in the near future. Panasonic has been developing an AI based UI called ARBO for their phones and they hope to work on it to further enhance the user experience for his customers. Watch what all Manish had to say about Panasonic's commitment to its smartphone business in India.

tags #Business #Companies #Eluga A3 #Panasonic India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.