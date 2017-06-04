Panasonic eyes Rs 1,150 crore revenue from B2B segment in FY18

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is eyeing a revenue of Rs 1,150 crore from the business- to-business (B2B) segment in the current fiscal at a growth of 35 percent, a company official said.

"For this year 2017-18, we are targeting around Rs 1,150 crore from the system sales division (the B2B business). Last year, we were around Rs 850 crore," Panasonic India Director B2B Vijay Wadhwan told PTI.

Globally, the majority of Panasonic's topline comes from B2B but it is only in India that the consumer division contributes more.

In India, the B2B segment contributes close to 10 percent of Panasonic's overall business.

The Japanese firm has a presence in India in 10 product lines, including projectors, panels, high-definition video conferencing, security systems, rugged laptops (under the 'Toughbook' brand), among others in the B2B segment.

For the B2B division, almost 37-40 percent of the business comes from imaging business. The solution network contributes around 30 per cent, signage business 20 per cent while the remaining comes from Toughbooks and Toughpads.

"We are seeing growth in all the categories. Security in India has become very important not only in government and enterprises but even for homes we are seeing a huge deployment. That is one segment which we see is going to be a huge growth driver. For Toughbooks and Toughpads we are seeing a lot of projects coming up," he said.

The company is seeing demand for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and homeland security. It is also seeing traction from e-governance projects, retail and education sectors.