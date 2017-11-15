Pakistan Supreme Court reserves judgement in Imran Khan's disqualification case

Pakistan's Supreme Court today concluded the hearing and reserved judgement in the disqualification case against cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his close aide Jahangir Tareen.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by Hanif Abbasi of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The petitioner alleged that Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and the party secretary- general Tareen had not disclosed their assets they acquired through illegal means.

He alleged that the funding for the purchase of Khan's Bani Gala estate in suburbs of Islamabad was not known, while Tareen failed to declare his offshore company and property in the UK.

The apex court reserved its verdict after the lawyers wrapped up their arguments.

During the hearing, 65-year-old Khan responded to the allegation of funding, saying his ex-wife Jemima had paid hefty amount to him to buy the property which he said was paid back to her.

Tareen's Hyde House in London covers an area of 12 acres.

Advocate Sikander Bashir told the court in one of hearings that Tareen bought the house for his children for 2.1 million pounds.

Tareen is super rich and is often termed by the PML-N as Khan's ATM. His private jet is also frequently used by Khan.

Petitioner's lawyer Akram Sheikh said that Khan's case was open and shut matter as the "defence failed to justify the money trail for purchase of property".

He also said that Tareen had failed to satisfy the court about the huge property he owned in London which was also not declared by him.

Khan's lawyer Fawad Chaudhry said that all evidence about property was provided to the court and the petition would be rejected.

It s not clear when the court will issue the judgement but it should be announced within three months, according to a previous judgement of the court.

A decision against Khan would have huge impact on the political landscape of Pakistan.